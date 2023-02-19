Film exploring postpartum depression wins top gongs at BFI Future Film Festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Film exploring postpartum depression wins top gongs at BFI Future Film Festival

By Press Association
February 19, 2023, 6:03 pm Updated: February 19, 2023, 6:27 pm
Underbelly picked up best film and best new talent for creator Edie Moles (Edie Moles/PA)
Underbelly picked up best film and best new talent for creator Edie Moles (Edie Moles/PA)

A film exploring the challenges of postpartum depression has been awarded top gongs at the BFI Future Film Festival.

Underbelly, which sees young apprentice butcher Norman launched into adulthood when his older sister has a baby, picked up best film and best new talent for creator Edie Moles at the ceremony, which took place online and in person at BFI Southbank in London on Sunday.

Rising star Moles received £5,000 in total for the two wins as well as a mentoring package.

Underbelly (Edie Moles/PA)

Reflecting on the film, the jury said: “It was clear to us that Underbelly was made with real love for the art of filmmaking, as well as an intense passion for the important message.

“Deeply affecting and engaging, with an impeccable sense of space and character and an exceptional performance by Stephen John McMillan at the centre, every element of the production comes together to make something remarkable.

“This truly is an incredible achievement from a young new talent in Edie Moles, who we cannot wait to see more from.”

Young filmmaker Ade Femzo took home the best director prize for Drop Out, which follows a struggling student who tells his strict African mother that he has dropped out of school and when that does not go well, he goes back in time to try again.

The jury thought the film was “authentic, funny, culturally rich” and like “nothing we’ve seen in a long time”.

They added: “With touches of an Edgar Wright-like sensibility in its camera movements and lashings of humour, this is box fresh filmmaking which shows us that Ade Femzo is a genuine and promising young director.”

Drop Out (Ade Femzo/PA)

In addition to the three awards judged by the BFI’s jury, which was chaired by filmmaker Peter Kosminsky and included Heartstopper actor Kit Connor, The Last Of Us actress Bella Ramsey, writer-director Matthew Jacobs Morgan and critic and author Hanna Flint, seven other categories were judged by BFI and industry experts.

Best animation went to Lije Morgan for Interdimensional Pizza Pushers, which follows characters Honeybear and Fishlips as they race through dimensions to make their pizza deliveries on time, and Radheya Jegatheva took home best documentary for Pacing The Pool, which offers a glimpse into the life of Richard Pace, who finds that healing waters have helped him rise above his physical and mental stresses.

Clemente Lohr won best experimental film for Canned, about a mid-20s raver who explores the meaning of love, while Aleah Scott secured the best micro short prize for Safe, which examines the first-hand true accounts of young women who have experienced sexual assault and harassment and the long-term effects of the violations.

Best international film and best writer were both awarded to Thomas Percy Kim for Busan, which sees a pregnant Korean-American woman return to South Korea and her mother.

Each award included a cash prize of £1,000 and a mentoring package, while Klara Bond was given £750 and a special mention in the best international film category for Being Human, which follows the lives of eight people who are connected to each other in various ways.

This year’s BFI Future Film Festival, which was available online for free and in person at BFI Southbank to aspiring filmmakers aged 16 to 25, ran from February 16 to 19.

Speakers at the festival included Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley, Knives Out director Rian Johnson, Heartstopper creator Alice Oseman and TV presenter and writer-director Reggie Yates.

Producers Jane Tranter (Succession), Rosie Alison (Paddington) and Simon Emanuel (The Batman), cinematographer Fabian Wagner, whose credits include House Of The Dragon, and film editor Martin Walsh, who won an Oscar for 2002’s Chicago, were also among the those to address the event.

A programme of 55 short films from filmmakers aged 16-25 was also on show at the festival.

