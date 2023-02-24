Warner Bros announces work on new films based on The Lord Of The Rings franchise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Warner Bros announces work on new films based on The Lord Of The Rings franchise

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 10:51 pm
Warner Bros has announced work on new films based on The Lord Of The Rings franchise (Alamy/PA)
Warner Bros has announced work on new films based on The Lord Of The Rings franchise (Alamy/PA)

Warner Bros has announced work on a new set of feature films based on The Lord Of The Rings and Hobbit franchises.

The films will invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of JRR Tolkien’s Middle-earth “in new and exciting ways”, studio bosses said.

The multi-year collaborative project was announced by Warner Bros, New Line Cinema and Embracer, part of operative group Freemode, on Thursday.

It comes 20 years after the release of Peter Jackson’s award-winning The Lord Of The Rings trilogy.

EPA
The news comes 20 years after the release of The Lord Of The Rings trilogy (PA)

The films are among the most successful and acclaimed of all time, having won 17 Oscars including 11 for The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King.

Freedmode chief executive Lee Guinchard said the company was “thrilled” to bring the “incomparable” world of Tolkien back to the big screen “in new and exciting ways”.

“We understand how cherished these works are and working together with our partners at New Line Cinema and Warner Bros Pictures, we plan to honour the past, look to the future, and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values,” he said.

“Twenty years ago, New Line took an unprecedented leap of faith to realise the incredible stories, characters and world of The Lord Of The Rings on the big screen.”

Warner Bros Pictures Group co-chairs and chief executives, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, said that despite the scope of the “landmark” films, much of Tolkien’s universe remained “largely unexplored on film”.

“The opportunity to invite fans deeper into the cinematic world of Middle-earth is an honour, and we are excited to partner with Middle-earth Enterprises and Embracer on this adventure,” they said.

New Line Cinema teamed up again with director Peter Jackson for a trilogy of films based on the The Lord Of The Rings prequel, The Hobbit, which were also a box office success.

In a statement following news of the fresh feature films, Jackson, as well as The Lord Of The Rings screen-writer Phillipa Boyens, and producer Fran Walsh, said they were looking forward to hearing about the franchise’s “vision”.

76th Oscar Academy Awards 2004 – Los Angeles
The Lord Of The Rings: The Return Of The King won 11 Oscars including best director for Peter Jackson (PA)

“Warner Brothers and Embracer have kept us in the loop every step of the way,” they said in a statement shared with the PA news agency.

“We look forward to speaking with them further to hear their vision for the franchise moving forward.”

The new films come following last year’s release of Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power spin-off series.

The series, starring a host of British talent including Morfydd Clarke, reportedly cost around £600 million to make, and received mixed reviews from both fans and critics.

