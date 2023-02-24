Ray Liotta honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ray Liotta honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

By Press Association
February 24, 2023, 11:48 pm
Ray Liotta honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Ray Liotta honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Ray Liotta has been remembered as an “actor of rare calibre” as he was posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Goodfellas actor was praised for his “unparalleled capacity for vulnerability” and “charm and mischievousness” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Friday.

Liotta died in his sleep last May at the age of 67 while filming on location in the Dominican Republic.

With more than 60 feature films to his credit, the actor excelled at diverse and challenging roles in both comedy and drama.

He found fame playing ex-con Ray Sinclair in the 1986 black comedy Something Wild, going on to star as Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field Of Dreams (1989), before his role in Martin Scorsese’s gangster epic.

Ray Liotta Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Goodfellas star was praised for his ‘unparalleled capacity for vulnerability’ and ‘charm and mischievousness’ at the ceremony on Friday (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Fans braved the Los Angeles rain to attend Friday’s ceremony, which was attended by friends, colleagues and members of Liotta’s family, including his fiance Jacy Nittolo.

The actor’s daughter, Karsen Liotta, said she was “so touched” to be accepting the award on her father’s behalf, telling audiences “if you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky”.

“I’m so touched to be accepting this honour on behalf of my dad,” she said.

“I couldn’t be more proud of him. He was a one-of-a-kind actor, and the best friend, brother and father anyone could ask for. I lucked out with you.

“If you have a Ray in your life, you’re lucky. Thank you for your work, and the imprint you left on me and all of those who love you.

“Everyone deserves a Ray in their life.”

Ray Liotta Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The late actor Ray Liotta’s daughter Karsen poses on the posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Liotta’s character of Henry Hill in Goodfellas, alongside Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci, remains the role he is most associated with.

At the ceremony, Ms Liotta also read out a letter from Oscar-winning director Scorsese, which praised her father as “one of the greats”.

“On Goodfellas we were working improvisationally, most of the time in the core group that consisted of people I’ve known and worked with for years, and Ray jumped right in,” the letter read.

“He never missed a beat. He fit in perfectly and he was able to roll with the punches, figuratively and literally.

“I always expected to work with Ray again, at least once more. Now we’re honouring his memory.

“He was truly one of the greats – if anyone is deserving of a new star on the Walk of Fame, it’s Ray.”

In more recent years, Liotta appeared in films including Marriage Story and No Sudden Move, as well as starring alongside Taron Egerton in Apple TV series Black Bird.

One of his last on-screen appearances came in quirky comedy Cocaine Bear, directed by Elizabeth Banks, the release of which coincided with Liotta’s Walk of Fame ceremony.

Both Banks and Egerton gave remarks at the ceremony, with the British star saying that working with Liotta had produced some of the finest acting of his own career.

The Rocketman star admitted that he had been “a bit scared” of Liotta when they first met, and hailed his “compelling screen presence”.

“The other thing that made him so extraordinary to watch was his unparalleled capacity for vulnerability,” he said.

Ray Liotta Honored Posthumously with a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The ceremony was attended by members of Liotta’s family, including his fiance Jacy Nittolo and daughter Karsen Liotta (Chris Pizzello/AP)

“When I watch those scenes (in Black Bird), I know they are the best acting of my career. That’s because of Ray.”

Following Liotta’s death last year, tributes flooded in from across the entertainment industry and were led by Scorsese and his Goodfellas co-star De Niro.

Dedicated in the category of Motion Pictures, the actor’s star is the 2,749th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

It is located at 6201 Hollywood Blvd in front of Eastown.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
2
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
3
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
4
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
5
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
6
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
7
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…
8
Mark Main. Image: DC Thomson
Man caught hiding drugs and knife inside his bottom
9
The Aberdeen budget 2023 has been unveiled
Aberdeen budget: Everything you need to know as public parks, graveyards, libraries and streetlights…
10
A new bin could be put into the mix in Highland, like those in Moray (pictured). Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Wheelie? Highland Council hopes to roll out a third household bin across the region

More from Press and Journal

Silver water and silver sands. The view over the Forth. Picture: Alan Rowan.
WALK THIS WAY: Humble Wood, Aberdour, Fife
Ray Liotta honoured with posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame (Chris Pizzello/AP)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Time keeps on slipping into the future...
Everyone has a different view of how they wish to be dealt with after death. Images: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Burial, cremation or something else?
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Colin Ross. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook / DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Drunk son swore and spat at elderly mum's carer
Buckie Thistle manager Graeme Stewart
Buckie's Graeme Stewart expecting plenty of twists in title race
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13754167bv) Leighton Clarkson (20) of Aberdeen during the Cinch Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen and Motherwell at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen Aberdeen v Motherwell, Cinch Scottish Premiership, 04-02-2023 - 04 Feb 2023
Leighton Clarkson relishing return to familiar role in Aberdeen midfield
Paterson decided to drive home after seeing the queue for a taxi. Image: DC Thomson
Disgraced drink-driver blamed massive queue for taxis
If you liked cucumber and tomatoes, you'll love turnip, apparently (Image: Eddie Jordan Photos/Shutterstock)
The Flying Pigs: 'Let them eat neeps!' is Thérèse Coffey's latest stroke of genius
Rothes striker Aidan Wilson. Image: Jasper Image.
Rothes' Aidan Wilson savouring fruitful season ahead of Formartine clash
Victor Navarro, head chef of Douneside House heads to the pass to finish his plates off All images: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Behind the pass: Meet the small team at Douneside House in Aberdeenshire where culinary…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented