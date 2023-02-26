Jessica Barden hits out at ‘posh actors’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Jessica Barden hits out at ‘posh actors’

By Press Association
February 26, 2023, 11:04 am
Jessica Barden (Ian West/PA)
Jessica Barden (Ian West/PA)

Jessica Barden has hit out at “posh actors” and said her working-class background has previously limited the roles she has been offered.

The 30-year-old actress hails from North Yorkshire and first gained widespread recognition for her role in Channel 4 comedy drama The End Of The F****** World.

Speaking to The Sunday Times Culture magazine, Barden reflected on how her working class upbringing has affected her career, saying: “I hate words like gritty or feisty.

“Gritty means working class and feisty means you have an opinion.

“I die inside when I read them.

“Emma Corrin finished playing Diana (in The Crown) and said they wanted to do a ‘gritty’ independent film in Scotland with an ‘outrageous accent’ and red hair.

“I was, like, why are you allowed to talk like this?

“How is working-class tourism still OK for posh actors?

“I’m from Yorkshire.

“I get a script for a gritty working-class woman, and it means I’m playing somebody being abused.”

Barden was born in Northallerton to her father, a prison officer, and mother, an accountant.

The actress, who now lives in Los Angeles with her husband, American screenwriter Max Winkler, went on to star as a college dropout in Pink Skies Ahead, a young woman working in a dangerous scrap metal yard in Holler and a student romantically involved with her teacher in Scarborough.

British Independent Film Awards 2019 – London
Jessica Barden (Matt Crossick/PA)

Reflecting on her experience of being on set, Barden added: “”I was one of the only young working-class actors – at least I didn’t meet others…

“There’s a lot of self-protection that a working-class woman has to do in this industry – you are very vulnerable.

“I was 16 when I moved to London to do Jerusalem and I lived alone.

“I didn’t know anything about the industry.”

Barden played the role of teenager Pea Gibbons, who emerged drunk from underneath a caravan in the 2009 show of Jez Butterworth’s Jerusalem at London’s Royal Court Theatre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Sambrook was reported missing last week after he failed to return home. Image: Police Scotland.
Bodies found of West Yorkshire man and his dog who went missing in Glencoe
2
To go with story by Findlay Mair. Weekly appeal for new homes Picture shows; Scottish SPCA animals up for adoption. n/a. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; Unknown
Flora and Tessa, Lucy and Linda and Nova are looking for new homes –…
3
Tyninghame, Laide, will appeal to a wide range of buyers owing to its size and location.
Six lovely homes for sale in the north and north-east
4
A96 crash Inverurie
A96 closed for nearly three hours following crash north of Inverurie
5
Ryan McAndrew leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Man wearing thong caught performing sex act on street when his noisy high heels…
6
Station Road in Beauly where there's been a road traffic collision
Two bus passengers taken to hospital after ‘incident’ with car in Beauly
7
The Aberdeen budget could have a major impact on city schools
Aberdeen budget: Schools blitz could cut teaching hours, axe music lessons, send lunch costs…
2
8
Kevin Dalgleish, second from the left, is one of the Scottish chefs taking part in the Great British Menu 2023. Image: Optomen/Great British Menu
Aberdeen chef to star on Great British Menu’s Scotland heat next week
9
water supply Aberdeen
Water supply issue at dozens of Aberdeen homes being investigated
10
Brave
Revealed: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for…

More from Press and Journal

The portraits on display at the National Museum of Scotland. Image: Duncan McGlynn.
18th century Highland clan portraits go on display at the National Museum of Scotland
Finn Russell nips through a gap against France in Paris.
Six Nations: Five key points from Scotland's battling but losing performance in Paris
Jamie Ritchie fights through tacklers in Paris.
Scotland's 'best performance' of Six Nations by 'best team ever' despite loss in Paris
The group were rescued by helicopter. Image: Braemar Mountain Rescue.
Warning for walkers after four people rescued from Cairngorms
Aberdeen's Bailley Collins battles with Glasgow City's Linda Motlhalo. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's young players will learn from 7-0 defeat to ruthless…
Three guests posed for a photo with their cocktails. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Gallery: Cocktails were shaken not stirred at Aberdeen's Granite Noir
Police have issued an appeal to try and trace Harry Ward. Image: Police Scotland
Concerns grow for missing teen, 15, last seen on Saturday in Banff
France's Gael Fickou goes through for the clinching try in Paris.
France 32 Scotland 21: Calamitous first quarter gives fighting Scots too much to do…
A large wood structure on the River Dee. Image: River Dee Trust.
Trees to help protect salmon and trout to be installed on River Dee with…
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner.
Formartine overcome Rothes; Banks o' Dee prove too strong for Deveronvale

Editor's Picks

Most Commented