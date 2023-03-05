Keanu Reeves says he ‘always’ wanted to play Wolverine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Keanu Reeves says he ‘always’ wanted to play Wolverine

By Press Association
March 5, 2023, 11:53 am
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has said he never regretted turning down a role but admitted “I did always want to play Wolverine” in the superhero franchise.

Hugh Jackman, 54, has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016 and was last seen as the comic book character in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

He will reprise his role as Wolverine in the upcoming Deadpool 3 film alongside Ryan Reynolds in the title role as the foul-mouthed anti-hero following the success of the first two films.

The Wolverine Premiere – London
Hugh Jackman arriving for the UK premiere of The Wolverine (Ian West/PA)

Taking part in a reddit AMA, Reeves was asked if there has ever been a role in his career that he regretted turning down. He replied: “No… but I did always want to play Wolverine.”

Reeves is no stranger to superhero films, leading the 2005 DC adaptation Constantine, which is a role he said he would like to reprise in an upcoming sequel.

When asked if he had spoken to head of DC Studios James Gunn in relation to Constantine 2, with the fan adding “hope we get to see it”, Reeves said: “Yes and me too.”

The John Wick star, 58, also revealed his favourite memory working on 1991 hit film Point Break was working with the late American actor Patrick Swayze.

“He was a gentleman and a total pro, a movie star, an inspiration,” Reeves said.

John Wick: Chapter 2 gala screening – London
Keanu Reeves attending a gala screening of John Wick: Chapter 2 in London (Ian West/PA)

Reeves also revealed he had never stolen anything from a film set, but was in possession of “the watch and wedding ring from John Wick, a sword from 47 Ronin, and the first red pill that the Wachowskis ever gave me”.

Speaking of the latest instalment of John Wick, he said the film was the “most challenging to shoot” but “it has the most action, gloriously”.

When asked what director, actor or actress he would like to work with in the future, Reeves said: “Let’s go with David Fincher today.”

The Hollywood actor also had a great response when asked, ‘What is your favourite film that you’ve worked on?’.

He wrote: “Aaaaaaaahhhhhhhh!!!!!!! F***, aaaaaahhhhhhhhh…I’ve been very fortunate to work on a few films that have changed my life.

“I can’t pick just one. But here are a few – River’s Edge, Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure, Matrix trilogy, The Devil’s Advocate, A Scanner Darkly, My Own Private Idaho, Point Break, John Wick.”

Patrick Swayze
Patrick Swayze starred in Point Break alongside Keanu Reeves (Joel Ryan/PA)

Reeves recounted his favourite experience with late co-star River Phoenix while filming 1992 drama My Own Private Idaho.

He said: “I had a scene with River Phoenix and he was sitting on the back of a motorcycle that I was driving while we were filming.

“It wasn’t extracurricular, but we went off the beaten path a bit and came back and no helmets. Just two friends playing. It was a really good day.”

Reeves added that working in the city of Paris in 1987 while filming Dangerous Liaisons was “extraordinary” and that he would “love” to star in a musical but he “can’t sing”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Snowy road and house in Braemar
Snow and ice warnings in place for north, north-east and north-west of Scotland from…
2
Police appealed for witnesses. Image: Stock.
Motorbike passenger in ‘serious’ condition following collision on Aberdeen road
3
Big Noise Torry works with children and young people from across the city. Image: Big Noise.
‘Shame on SNP councillors’: Readers react to Big Noise funding restored by Scottish Government
4
Jon S Baird wants to show Tetris at the Belmont Filmhouse
North-east director wants to reopen Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse for special screenings of new Tetris…
5
Keanu Reeves (David Davies/PA)
Oaty, Marty and Handsome Jack are on the hunt for new homes – can…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Drug driver stopped on Quay Street Picture shows; Quay Street Ullapool. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Man who lives in layby banned from the roads after drug-driving
7
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Gregor MacDonald (centre) celebrates netting for Brora Rangers.
Highland League: Comfortable victories for Brora Rangers and Fraserburgh
Stramash Elgin is seeking the temporary siting of timber buildings to provide shelter for the nursery’s youngsters.
Temporary buildings for Moray outdoor nursery, Buckie Harbour major windfarm project and improvements to…
4 March 2023. Buckie Thistle FC, Victoria Park, 9 Midmar Street, Buckie, Moray, Scotland, AB56 1PP. This is from the Highland League Cup Match between Buckie Thistle FC and Banks O' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Andrew Shearer, Banks o Dee GK saves a Penalty.
Banks o' Dee co-manager Josh Winton delighted to reach Highland League Cup final after…
Ross County boss Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Ross County boss Malky Mackay to speak to SFA head of referees Crawford Allan…
Daniel Rennie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Curfew for man over role in terrifying abduction and assault
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. Donna Wilson Banff exhibit Picture shows; Donna Wilson Look what the sea dragged in exhibit. Banff. Supplied by Donna Wilson Date; 03/03/2023
Look what the sea dragged in - Scots designer Donna Wilson unveils new Aberdeenshire…
Huntly's Callum Murray, right, and Turriff's Murray Cormack. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
Highland League: Huntly, Rothes and Clachnacuddin chalk up wins
Inverurie Locos' Sam Burnett is mobbed after scoring his side's second goal. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Inverurie Locos shock Brechin City to reach Highland League Cup final
Inverness Athletic's two-goal star Ryan MacLeod holds off Thurso defence as he looks to pass to Sam Irving out wide in his team's 2-1 weekend win. Image: Courtesy of Inverness Athletic FC
Liam Taylor scores six as North Caledonian League leaders cruise to 12-1 rout at…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; One of the dogs neglected by John and Victoria Symon.. Aberdeen. Supplied by SSPCA/ DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Animal inspector who saved 76 pets from filthy flat hails couple's lifetime animal ban

Editor's Picks

Most Commented