Oscars 2023: Potential milestones and history-makers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment

Oscars 2023: Potential milestones and history-makers

By Press Association
March 11, 2023, 2:47 am
Potential milestones and moments of history at this year’s Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)
Potential milestones and moments of history at this year’s Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

The Academy Awards on Sunday night could make history, with the potential for some groundbreaking first-time winners and major career milestones.

Here are some of the moments that might define this year’s Oscars:

– Best actress

The Oscar for best actress has been won by a non-white performer only once in the history of the Academy Awards, in 2002, when it went to Halle Berry for the film Monster’s Ball.

Of the five people in the running this year, all are white except Michelle Yeoh, who has been nominated for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh has already won a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for her role in the offbeat comedy drama.

Success at the Academy Awards would make her not only the second non-white person to win the Oscar for best actress, but also the first from an Asian background.

SHOWBIZ Oscars
(PA Graphics)

– Best cinematography

The Oscar for best cinematography has never been won by a woman.

It was not until 2018 that a female was even in the running for the award, when Rachel Morrison was nominated for her work on Mudbound.

In 2022 Ari Wegner became the second woman to receive a nod in the category, for The Power Of The Dog – but, like Morrison, she lost out to a male nominee.

This year Mandy Walker has been nominated for biographical drama Elvis.

Her work on the movie has already seen her become the first woman to win the American Society of Cinematographers Award for best feature film.

– Best actor

Colin Farrell and Paul Mescal have been nominated for best actor, for The Banshees Of Inisherin and Aftersun respectively.

If either is successful, they would be the first Irish person to win in this category.

Other hopefuls include Bill Nighy for Living, in his first Oscar nomination.

Nighy is one of only two UK performers to receive a nod in the acting categories this year.

The other is Andrea Riseborough, who has been nominated for best actress for To Leslie.

SHOWBIZ Oscars
(PA Graphics)

– Best supporting actor

Two Irish performers are also going head-to-head in this category: Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, both for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

A win for either would be the second time an Irish person has picked up best supporting actor.

The first was Barry Fitzgerald in 1945 for Going My Way.

– Best director

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are jointly nominated in this category for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

If they win, it will be only the third time the award has gone to a pair of directors, after Robert Wise and Jerome Robbins in 1962 (West Side Story) and Joel and Ethan Coen in 2008 (No Country For Old Men).

Steven Spielberg has also been nominated in this category for The Fabelmans.

It would be his third Academy Award for best director after Schindler’s List (1994) and Saving Private Ryan (1999).

He would join Frank Capra and William Wyler in the small group who have won three best director Oscars, one behind John Ford who won four.

– Best supporting actress

Angela Bassett’s nod in this category, for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, means she is the first person to receive an Oscar nomination for acting in a Marvel film.

One of the people she is up against is Kerry Condon, for The Banshees Of Inisherin.

If Condon wins, she would be the second Irish person to pick up this award, after Brenda Fricker won in 1990 for My Left Foot.

SHOWBIZ Oscars
(PA Graphics)

– Multiple wins

Two films have the chance to bag three of the four acting Oscars.

The Banshees Of Inisherin is nominated for best actor (Colin Farrell), best supporting actor (Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan) and best supporting actress (Kerry Condon).

Everything Everywhere All at Once appears in the categories for best actress (Michelle Yeoh), best supporting actor (Ke Huy Quan) and best supporting actress (Jamie Lee Curtis and Stephanie Hsu)

If either film wins in all three categories, it will be the first hat trick since 1977, when Network scooped best actor (Peter Finch), best actress (Faye Dunaway) and best supporting actress (Beatrice Straight).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Children playing in the Amber kindergarten sand after it received top marks at an inspection. Image: korero.
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Police and railway workers were at the scene of the incident about a mile east of Keith Station. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Theo, a five-year-old boy who has died. Image: GoFundMe.
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
The Cairngorm funicular railway was closed in 2018 after just 17 years of operation due to structural problems.
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Live your best life at Little Raxton Croft, a contemporary four bedroom home with amazing features including a hot tub, summer house and barbecue hut. Photo supplied by Aberdein Considine.
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 07.05.2021 URN:CR0027913 Election Count 2021 - Inverness/Nairn and Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch Picture: Kate Forbes Scottish National Party Candidate for Skye/Lochaber/Badenoch wins Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lewis Platt Picture shows; Lewis Platt. ARI . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Joseph Stewart has been jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson/Facebook.
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie celebrates with Ylber Ramadani after scoring to make it 2-1 against Dundee United. Image: SNS
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
The wildfire warning is in place across patches of the north and north-east. Image: Jacob King/PA Wire.
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Mary-Jane's aunt Kathleen, with nine of the 15 from the next generation.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
The B9176 remains closed this morning. Image: Google Maps.
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Cummerton, near Turriff, in Aberdeenshire, extends to 128.5 acres laid out in 11 enclosures.
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
FABULOUS FURROWS: The spectacular sight of the massed tractors at the Field of Deere speed ploughing event has gone viral, with millions of views on TikTok and YouTube. Pictures by Anne MacPherson and Andrew Stevenson.
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Herring Gull at Johnshaven. Image: Keith Broomfield
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Craig farms with his wife Claire, near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Columnists to bring you farming views
Glassware is just one of the many things customers like to take home with them from Aberdeen bars. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented