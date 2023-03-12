Malala Yousafzai arrives for Oscars draped in silver sequins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malala Yousafzai graced the Oscars welcome carpet in head-to-toe sparkling sequins before revealing pop star Rihanna would be most likely to make her “fangirl” at this year’s awards.

The activist and campaigner, 25, stood with her husband in a silver, sequined, long-sleeved gown with gathered detailing at the midriff and a matching hijab.

The Ralph Lauren dress harkened back to a look by the same designer donned by actress Janelle Monae at the 2020 Academy Awards, as Yousafzai posed next to Asser Malik, with whom she tied the knot in November 2021.

“This is my first time, it’s just been so surreal,” she said.

Malala Yousafzai and Asser Malik arrive at the Oscars (Ashley Landis/AP)

“There are so many beautiful and gorgeous people walking around – I can’t believe they are by my side.

Asked if there was anyone who would make her “fan girl”, she laughed and replied “Rihanna”.

“I can’t wait to see her and then hear her sing, I don’t know what’s going to happen to me.”

Yousafzai is the executive producer of Stranger At The Gate, which is nominated for best documentary short film at the Oscars.

“This is such a powerful story about the power of forgiveness, redemption, compassion and I was so honoured to be a part of it,” she said.

I am so proud to be part of the Oscar-nominated short documentary STRANGER AT THE GATE, a story of compassion and kindness that will leave you feeling inspired. Watch it now on the @NewYorker: https://t.co/y96kCEmJpc pic.twitter.com/pqo0IHwcvU — Malala Yousafzai (@Malala) February 21, 2023

Yousafzai has previously spoken out about the lack of Muslim representation in Hollywood films.

She used her speech as one of the honourees at US outlet Variety’s Power of Women in September 2022 to talk about the issue, saying that even the response of industry executives towards commissioning projects by minority creatives felt like being told “we just don’t belong here”.