Home Entertainment

9 of the most eye-catching outfits from the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party

By Press Association
March 13, 2023, 2:55 am
Olivia Wilde (L) and Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)
Olivia Wilde (L) and Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

Celebrities including actresses Olivia Wilde and Julia Garner wore daring outfits to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

The event, hosted by the publication in Los Angeles, has high-profile guests in attendance every year.

It is an opportunity for stars to wear more adventurous outfits than is normally seen at the Oscars – and famous faces delivered with bold fashion choices.

Julia Garner

Julia Garner
Julia Garner (Doug Peters/PA)

Ozark actress Julia Garner wore an outfit straight from the Paris Fashion Week runway.

She donned a black Off-White skintight gown with a statement circular neckline, originally modelled by Naomi Campbell on the catwalk.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde (Doug Peters/PA)

Actor and director Olivia Wilde wore a daring gown by Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

The white ensemble had one long sleeve and was draped to reveal a black bra underneath. With smokey black eyeshadow and her tousled hair loose, Wilde gave the adventurous look a rock-and-roll edge.

Danielle Deadwyler

Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler (Doug Peters/PA)

Till actress Danielle Deadwyler also wore an ensemble straight off the runway.

She donned a bronze strapless minidress with large bow detailing, paired with aqua gloves – which was first seen on the Versace runway in Los Angeles last Thursday night.

Donald Glover

Donald Glover
Donald Glover (Doug Peters/PA)

Donald Glover – who created and starred in the TV show Atlanta – didn’t wear a classic suit to the party.

Instead, he chose a grey jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen, complete with cut-outs at the side and a deep V revealing his bare chest.

Alan Cumming

Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming (Doug Peters/PA)

The style of Alan Cumming’s double-breasted suit was classic, but the Scottish actor gave it a twist in a reflective silver material.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge (Doug Peters/PA)

White Lotus actress Jennifer Coolidge went for all-out glamour in a black Dolce & Gabbana gown.

With her hair in a big bouffant, the outfit featured gloves, a plunging neckline revealing a black lacy bra underneath, and all-over ruching.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend (Doug Peters/PA)

Debuting a brighter copper hair colour, presenter and cookbook author Chrissy Teigen wore a green dress from the Zuhair Murad couture catwalk.

The green wrap dress had a disco-inspired feel to it, with sequins and feathered cuffs.

Sarah Paulson

Sarah Paulson
Sarah Paulson (Doug Peters/PA)

American Horror Story actress Sarah Paulson wore a dress from the recent Nina Ricci autumn/winter 2023 collection, which marked British-American fashion designer Harris Reed’s debut as creative director of the brand.

The sequinned black dress featured statement puff sleeves, and Paulson paired it with a gold necklace and a berry-coloured lip.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi (Doug Peters/PA)

American politician Nancy Pelosi wore a gold sequinned Giambattista Valli gown with pale pink flowers dotted on.

