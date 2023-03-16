Denise Welch cracks risque joke at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Denise Welch cracks risque joke at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party

By Press Association
March 16, 2023, 10:20 am
Denise Welch delivered a speech at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party (Ian West/PA)
Denise Welch delivered a speech at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party (Ian West/PA)

Denise Welch prompted raucous laughter during Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday celebrations with a risque joke.

The Loose Women panellist, 64, joined Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie at the River Cafe in west London.

Other guests included David Walliams, who worked with Sir Michael on the 2021 crime drama Twist, and impresario Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Welch, whose artist husband Lincoln Townley has painted Sir Michael, shared a video of herself delivering a speech to a packed room at the request of the actor’s wife, former actress and model Shakira Caine.

In the video, she cracks a joke revolving around a delivery of “Olympic condoms” to the Caine household, prompting laughter from those present, including Cruise.

Welch captioned the post: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday!!!

“He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

Cruise attended the party after missing the Oscars on Sunday night, where host Jimmy Kimmel made a series of jokes at his expense during his opening monologue.

Referring to his film Top Gun: Maverick, which was nominated in six categories, he said: “You know Tom and (Avatar director) James Cameron didn’t show up tonight.

“Two guys who insisted we go to the theatre didn’t come to the theatre. So if you’re hoping to get a look at Tom Cruise, he is not here.”

