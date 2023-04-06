Todd Phillips shares images of Joker stars as he calls a ‘wrap’ on new film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Todd Phillips shares images of Joker stars as he calls a ‘wrap’ on new film

By Press Association
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have been thanked for their work on the sequel to the Joker film by director Todd Phillips (Ian West/PA)
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix have been thanked for their work on the sequel to the Joker film by director Todd Phillips (Ian West/PA)

Director Todd Phillips called a “wrap” on the second Joker film as he thanked Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix for their work on the sequel.

Not much is known about Joker: Folie A Deux aside from Gaga reportedly starring as the queen of chaos Harley Quinn while Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as troubled stand-up turned criminal Arthur Fleck.

The title is a French reference to a medical term relating to a mental disorder which affects two or more people.

Irish actor Brendan Gleeson is also said to be among the cast confirmed for the project from Phillips, who received three nods at the Academy Awards for directing, best picture and writing (Adapted Screenplay) for the original 2019 psychological thriller.

Posting on Thursday on Instagram, Phillips shared pictures of Gaga – with red lipstick, dark eyeshadow and wearing dark clothing – and Phoenix in the Joker’s signature make-up and slicked back hair, a pink suit jacket, yellow shirt and a blue tie.

“That’s a wrap. Thanks to these two (+ the entire cast) and the BEST crew that the film industry has to offer. From top to bottom. Gonna crawl into a cave now (edit room) and put it all together,” he said.

Previous posts showed a video of Gaga and Phoenix’s shadows joining together while music from an old-fashioned gramophone played in the background and another image showed the Alejandro singer – who won a 2016 Golden Globe for playing The Countess in American Horror Story – clasping his face.

The 92nd Academy Awards, when the original film was nominated for a total of 11 awards, saw Phoenix pick up a gong for actor in a leading role and Icelandic composer Hildur Guonadottir secure a win for music (original score).

Joker sees Fleck begin the film as a comedian chasing fame as he struggles with mental health issues before turning into a crazed madman.

Set in 1981, it acts as an origins story for the Joker, who turns to a life of crime in Gotham City.

In the comics, the supervillain acts as Batman’s sadistic nemesis who is joined by love interest Quinn in his various crime sprees.

