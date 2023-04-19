Wagatha Christie play to ‘continue as planned’ after Rebekah Vardy trademark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment

Wagatha Christie play to ‘continue as planned’ after Rebekah Vardy trademark

By Press Association
A scene from Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (Tristram Kenton/PA)
A scene from Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial (Tristram Kenton/PA)

The producers of a stage play based on the “Wagathie Christie” trial say the show will go on – despite Rebekah Vardy trademarking the term.

Vardy v Rooney: The Wagathie Christie Trial, a “verbatim production” using High Court transcripts from the libel battle between Coleen Rooney and Vardy, is on at the Ambassadors Theatre in the West End and set to tour the UK and Ireland from May 26 until June 17.

On Wednesday, Saphia Maxamed, owner of London Entertainment, confirmed to the PA news agency her firm has registered “Wagatha Christie” as a trademark on behalf of its client Vardy.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen Rooney, left, and Rebekah Vardy (PA)

But the producers of the Wagatha Christie play told PA: “This story continues to have more twists and turns than an Agatha Christie thriller and this morning’s news that Rebekah Vardy has trademarked the term ‘Wag*tha Chr*stie’ is the latest plot development.

“Performances of Vardy v Rooney: The Wag*tha Chr*stie Trial continue as planned in the West End and on tour and we would be delighted for Mrs Vardy to come and see the show.”

In their statement, the producers used asterisks to alter the play’s name in an apparent reference to the trademark – and the idea they may no longer be able to legally use the term Wagatha Christie.

After a successful debut at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre between November and January, the play was renewed for a run at the Ambassadors Theatre for six weeks in April and May.

It will head to New Victoria Theatre in Woking, Liverpool’s Empire Theatre, the Palace Theatre in Southend, The Lowry in Salford and Brighton’s Theatre Royal throughout May and June.

In a viral social media post in October 2019, Rooney, wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, accused Vardy, who is married to Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.

Last summer, in a trial that gripped the nation, Vardy, 41, took Rooney, 37, to the High Court for a libel battle – with a judge finding the latter’s post to be “substantially true”.

The case got its popular name, a portmanteau of wag – a term short for ‘wives and girlfriends’ commonly given to footballers’ partners – and the name of whodunnit writer Agatha Christie, because of the steps Rooney took to probe the source of the leaks.

Representatives for Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney have been contacted for comment.

