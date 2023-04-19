Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker to appear in EastEnders Eurovision special

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bucks Fizz star Cheryl Baker is set to appear in EastEnders as the residents of Albert Square celebrate Eurovision.

The 69-year-old, whose group won the 1981 contest with their track Making Your Mind Up, will have a cameo role as herself in the BBC soap.

The broadcaster did not give any details about when Baker will make her appearance or what takes her to the fictional London Borough of Walford.

Cheryl Baker is heading to Walford for a cameo role in EastEnders (Andrew Stuart/PA)

The singer, who was born in Bethnal Green in the East End of London, revealed in an interview in 2021 that she had previously unsuccessfully auditioned for the series.

She said of her forthcoming cameo appearance: “I was so thrilled to be asked to take part in an episode of EastEnders. It’s a British institution, for goodness’ sake!

“As a real-life ‘Eastender’, I have loved the show since day one and I literally can’t wipe the smile from my face.”

The UK has won Eurovision five times, with victories for Sandie Shaw in 1967, Lulu in 1969, Brotherhood Of Man in 1976, and Katrina And The Waves in 1997, as well as Bucks Fizz’s 1981 triumph.

The BBC’s TV schedule around the contest in Liverpool will also include a special edition of Bargain Hunt featuring Baker, who will be paired with 2018 entrant SuRie.

SuRie will partner Cheryl Baker in a special Eurovision edition of Bargain Hunt (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Competing against them on the blue team will be Carrie Grant, part of vocal trio Sweet Dreams who competed for the UK at Eurovision in 1983, and has since headed up the UK’s Eurovision jury.

She will be joined by The X Factor finalist Andy Abraham, who represented the UK in 2008.

Each team has £300 to spend at Sandown Park Antiques Fair in Surrey where, guided by experts Charles Hanson and Thomas Forrester, they must choose three items to sell at auction.

There will also be a special Eurovision-themed edition of Pointless, featuring AJ Odudu and Richie Anderson alongside a selection of former competitors.

They will comprise Icelandic entrant Daoi Freyr and Swedish winner Mans Zelmerlow, Irish winners Linda Martin and Eimear Quinn, and Antony Costa from Blue with Jay Aston of Bucks Fizz.

An episode of The Hit List hosted by Marvin and Rochelle Humes will also see celebrities teamed up with Eurovision superfans.

It was previously confirmed that British Eurovision star Sam Ryder and 2022 winners Kalush Orchestra will perform along with the competing acts during the grand final of the contest in May.

Eurovision will be broadcast live on the BBC and will be hosted by singer and Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon, Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina, as well as returning favourite, comedian and talk show host Graham Norton.