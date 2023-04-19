Rebekah Vardy trademark ‘may be out of fear’ that others may profit from Wagatha

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Rebekah Vardy trademark ‘may be out of fear’ that others may profit from Wagatha

By Press Association
Rebekah Vardy trademark ‘may be out of fear’ that others may profit from Wagatha (Yui Mok/PA)
Rebekah Vardy trademark ‘may be out of fear’ that others may profit from Wagatha (Yui Mok/PA)

Rebekah Vardy’s decision to trademark the phrase “Wagatha Christie” may have been made out of a “fear” that Coleen Rooney would profit from its use, a brand protection expert has suggested.

Mrs Vardy may be looking to “ride on the back” of the publicity from her high-profile and costly legal battle last year and “make some money” from any merchandise using the phrase.

On Wednesday, Saphia Maxamed, owner of London Entertainment, confirmed to the PA news agency that her firm had registered “Wagatha Christie” as a trademark on behalf of its client, Mrs Vardy.

The decision has raised questions over how productions and upcoming documentaries will be affected if they use the phrase.

‘Wagatha Christie’ trial
Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy (PA)

Producers of the “verbatim” stage play Vardy v Rooney: The Wagatha Christie Trial confirmed the show will go on, despite the trademark registration.

Charlotte Duly, head of brand protection at Charles Russell Speechlys, said that despite Mrs Vardy now having the power to stop the phrase being used in productions, such legal action may produce more negative press and incur further cost.

She suggested the trademark may be an attempt to benefit from potential “commercialisation” stemming from public interest around the trial and act as an “insurance policy”.

Speaking to PA, Ms Duly said: “You wonder why she doesn’t let it go away. It’s not been a great episode for her has it?

“But it might be (a) control thing, it might be a fear of Coleen bringing out a range of goods and services that are branded and maybe stop her rather than to make any profit from it.

“There’s been a massive media frenzy … that tends to create sufficient interest that people might want a T-shirt, for example, or a mug that says ‘Wagatha Christie’.”

Ms Duly noted there was significant reference to fashion in Mrs Vardy’s trademark registration as well as some “slightly strange things” including household sanitisers and mincing machines.

“There’s all kinds of cosmetics, dolls’ clothes … there’s loads of cosmetics bags and … fashion jewellery,” she said.

“I just wonder if it’s more sort of riding on the back of that publicity – people have been quite engaged with it and have found it entertaining.

“Perhaps it’s that sort of element of it where there is some value instead… so make some money.

“It could be getting in there before someone else does and trying to have that control.

“Maybe there’s no intention to use it, maybe it’s a fear that somebody else will start using it so it’s a way of trying to shut it down.”

Ms Duly said the trademark was a “great right” for Mrs Vardy to have as others looking to use the phrase for goods and services would be at risk of trademark infringement.

She also noted that the phrase was only trademarked in the United Kingdom, making it “very much a UK issue”.

The phrase “Wagatha Christie” was coined after Mrs Rooney, wife of former Manchester United and England captain Wayne Rooney, accused Mrs Vardy of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press in a viral social media post in October 2019.

The phrase is a combination of “wag” – an acronym for “wives and girlfriends” commonly given to footballers’ partners – and the name of whodunnit writer Agatha Christie, because of the steps Mrs Rooney took to probe the source of the leaks.

Mrs Vardy subsequently took Mrs Rooney to the High Court for a libel battle but a judge found that the latter’s post was “substantially true”.

Representatives for Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney have been contacted for comment.

