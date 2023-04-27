Sally Greene resigns from Old Vic Theatre Trust

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sally Greene, who asked Kevin Spacey to become artistic director of The Old Vic theatre, has stepped down, documents show.

The entrepreneur resigned as a director of the Old Vic Theatre Trust along with her property developer husband Robert Bourne on April 4, according to Companies House.

Ms Greene, who is a founding member of the London theatre’s trust and formed The Old Vic Theatre Company, has said on her website that she persuaded Oscar-winning actor Spacey to take on the role in 2003.

Spacey’s tenure, which ran from 2004 until 2015, ended when British director Matthew Warchus took up the post.

Kevin Spacey

Ms Greene, who was the co-producer of the Tony Award-winning Billy Elliot The Musical, took over the lease of Richmond Theatre from her father Basil Greene in 1986.

She restored the theatre along with The Old Vic and Criterion theatres.

Ms Greene is also involved in hospitality businesses and opened the Cheyne Walk Brasserie and took on the proprietorship of Soho jazz club Ronnie Scott’s.

Spacey, 63, currently faces a total of 12 charges relating to four men between 2001 and 2013.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty at Southwark Crown Court to three counts of indecent assault, three counts of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

He had previously denied four charges of sexual assault and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.

Spacey’s trial will take place in June.

On Companies House, Ms Greene is still listed as a director of The Criterion Theatre and The Old Vic Theatre Company (The Cut).

She also appears to continue as a director at Rocket Stage, which is also based at The Old Vic.

The theatre production company was co-founded by Sir Elton John and David Furnish in partnership with Ms Greene.