Songwriter says parody Eurovision song was a ‘hair-raising challenge’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Songwriter says parody Eurovision song was a ‘hair-raising challenge’

By Press Association
The songwriter behind TV channel Dave’s new unofficial entry for the Eurovision Song Contest said it was a ‘hair-raising challenge’ (Jasper Wilkins/PA)
The songwriter behind TV channel Dave’s new unofficial entry for the Eurovision Song Contest said it was a ‘hair-raising challenge’ (Jasper Wilkins/PA)

The songwriter behind TV channel Dave’s new unofficial entry for the Eurovision Song Contest said it was a “hair-raising challenge”.

Inspired by the first time the UK has staged the competition since 1998, singer and comedian Jazz Emu worked with Dave to create a tune called We Also Wrote A Song to parody the UK’s Eurovision contestant Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song.

The song also features vocals from Rachel Parris, who is known for hosting BBC’s satirical new show The Mash Report.

Jazz Emu, whose real name is Archie Henderson, told the PA news agency that creating the song was a “hair-raising challenge” after shooting the video just two weeks after his first meeting with Dave.

“It was a super rapid turnaround – we were shooting the video two weeks after my first meeting with them – so it was a somewhat hair-raising challenge to get down lyrics and fully produced track in time for the shoot,” the 29-year-old from London said.

“I was extremely attracted by the specificity of the project and excited that Dave were entrusting into my songwriting hand something on such a scale.

“It was great fun working with them to carve out the vision, and getting to see so many talented people bringing life to the notes under my lyrics was a real treat for me.”

Henderson said he took inspiration from listening to “classic Eurovision bangers” to get himself into the “musical headspace” needed to create the track, and found that there is “a lot of power in traditional panpipes over a fat-stinking sub bass”.

He said he was “all for” the idea after Dave approached him to create an unofficial Eurovision song.

“Dave came to me a few weeks ago with the idea to, in their words, ‘jump on the bandwagon’, and, as an aficionado of Eurovision and Dave and most kinds of wagon, I was all for it,” he said.

“I joined forces with the good people at Dave to bring life to their vision: a genuine unofficial entry to the Eurovision competition.”

He also joked: “We liked the idea of Dave spending all of its hard-earned revenue on committing to this frankly insane idea full-throttle, so I kind of just ran with that and pulled in as many Eurovision-specific references as I could.”

Speaking ahead of this year’s Eurovision event in Liverpool, Henderson said he has enjoyed seeing the nation “genuinely excited” about the song contest and joked that he should represent the UK next year.

“I think it’s been amazing to see our occasionally volatile nation suddenly genuinely excited about Eurovision.

“Yes, it may only be because we‘ve realised that, for the first in our history, we are actually not completely terrible at it. But who cares? We are committing, nationally.

“More than anything I would like the board to respond to my several dozen email applications to represent the UK in 2024.”

Henderson and Parris were joined by fellow comedians Abi Clarke, Darren Harriott, Helen Bauer and Josh Jones to create the music video.

In the song, the TV channel said it wanted to become the new unofficial entry for Eurovision because “we wanna be a part of the Euro Crew”.

The song reads: “If Australia can take to the stage at Eurovision, does that mean anyone’s welcome too?

“Cause at Dave we are tired of facing our televisions, we wanna be a part of the Euro Crew.

“We have spent over 95% of Dave’s annual budget on legally becoming a nation.

“So, we can enter Eurovision we’ve spent, er, several million on legal fees, and smoke machines and pantsuits made of mirrors.”

The song ends by saying: “We don’t know which country’s going to give us the points when we climb up on that stage.

“So, we’re hedging our bets by including a phrase in every single EU language.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Owners Bryan and Joanna Ewen inside furniture store Ewen and Company.
Aberdeen’s oldest furniture shop to close after 101 years
2
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Fraser and Findlay banned from the roads for life in separate cases at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; Donald Fraser Calum Findlay. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by Design Team Date; 04/05/2023
Two motorists receive lifetime bans for driving under the influence
3
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. A family has been ordered to pay compensation to their disfigured victim after they went to his home and dragged him outside following an altercation at the local pub Picture shows; (L-R) Robert Cadger, Nathan Cadger and Chloe Cadger. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson/Linkedin/Facebook Date; Unknown
North-east family in the dock after brutal home assault on Newmachar man
4
Residents have been warned of potential damage to buildings from lightning strikes.
Thunderstorms to hit the north and north-east after yellow weather warning issued
5
Braemar MRT and the Scottish Ambulance Service were called to the scene on Sunday, May 7. Image: Braemar MRT.
Boy, 14, ‘seriously injured’ at Tarland Trails in fifth incident in three weeks
6
Scott Knox Inverness
‘Missed more than he would ever know’: Shock to shinty community as young player…
7
Professor Brian Cox
Professor Brian Cox to take Aberdeen and Inverness audiences on a ‘dazzling’ journey through…
8
Police officers stopped the vehicle on Rosemount Viaduct. Image: DC Thomson.
Man, 34, charged with theft from last year following police stop in Aberdeen
9
Rangers' Connor Goldson (L) grapples with Aberdeen's Duk as he advances into the box at Ibrox. Image: SNS.
Sean Wallace: VAR is a waste of £1.2 million per year if not used…
10
To go with story by Michelle Henderson. Nine-year-old Mason is non-verbal and sufferers with Autism, ADHD and Epilepsy. Picture shows; Nine-year-old Mason. Ardersier. Supplied by Helen Mitchell Date; 18/04/2023
‘He’s a prisoner’: Mum pleads with Highland Council to find new house to meet…