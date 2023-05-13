Relationships between Liverpool and Ukraine to continue after Eurovision

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Relationships between Liverpool and Ukraine to continue after Eurovision

By Press Association
The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Superlambanana sculpture outside the Avril Robarts Library of Liverpool John Moores University painted in the colours of the Ukrainian flag, ahead of the city hosting the Eurovision Song Contest on May 13 (Peter Byrne/PA)

Relationships between Liverpool and Ukraine will continue after the “incredible” Eurovision Song Contest, the city’s cultural director has said.

Liverpool will host the competition’s grand final on behalf of last year’s winners Ukraine on Saturday night.

Director of Culture Liverpool Claire McColgan, who has led the cultural, community and educational programmes running alongside the contest, said: “I think it’s been the most incredible experience of my life ever.

Eurovision 2023
Claire McColgan, Bill Addy, chief executive at the Liverpool Bid Company and Faye Dyer, managing director of the ACC Group, outside Liverpool M&S Arena (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I think for lots of people in Liverpool and around the world, it will be the most incredible event that they’ve ever been part of, ever been to, ever looked at on the television, and I am hugely proud of this city, massively proud.”

She said that relationships forged with Ukraine, which was unable to host the contest because of the Russian invasion, would not end after Saturday’s final.

Ms McColgan said: “We have literally put Eurovision everywhere so no-one can not be affected by it and I think what people have seen, whether they like the Eurovision contest or not, is the kind of spirit of equality, the spirit of diversity, the spirit of compassion with our friends – our friends now – in Ukraine that is immeasurable.

“That is so powerful, and hopefully when this finishes one of the really great legacies will be those relationships in Ukraine, they’ll have a bit of Liverpool in their hearts.”

She said there would be legacy projects with artists in Ukraine following the “shared endeavour” of organising the competition.

The cultural director added: “Liverpool has reached out on behalf of this great country to show what this great country does and the best thing this country does is have a heart and compassion for people in distress.

“Hopefully that’s what we’ve shown over these two weeks in Liverpool.”

Ms McColgan said the key to making Eurovision a success for the area was involving everyone.

She said: “You can put an event in an arena and it’s great and loads of people watch it on screen and watch across the world.

“Unless you engage the residents of the city in that wider story, you’ve failed, I think.

“Hopefully it’s created a model for Eurovision in the future that will be taken by the next city that does it.”

