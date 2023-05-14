Myleene Klass eyes becoming an MP but not picking sides

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Myleene Klass eyes becoming an MP but not picking sides

By Press Association
Myleene Klass (Yui Mok/PA)
Myleene Klass (Yui Mok/PA)

I’m A Celebrity… winner Myleene Klass has admitted becoming an MP is on her “list”, but is not telling for which party.

The former Hear’Say singer turned radio presenter and businesswoman was announced on Friday as the winner of the first Legends version of the reality show – nearly 17 years after she finished runner-up on the original show.

And having branched out from music into running a clothing line as part of a business empire, she told the Sunday Telegraph she has been approached by both Conservatives and Labour to enter politics.

David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition
Myleene Klass attending the gala opening of David Hockney: Bigger & Closer (not smaller & further away) exhibition, at the Lightroom, London (Suzan Moore/PA)

“I haven’t refused every time,” said Klass, 45.

“It’s on my list. I’ve surprised myself.

“Where I stand with my politics is that there are some things that genuinely affect everybody. I’m very passionate about the things I’m passionate about.”

An advocate for women’s health, she is getting involved in politics as she goes through the “utterly painful” process of backing a change to the Women’s Health Strategy in Parliament.

Among the details of the strategy is a call to ensure women will not have to suffer up to three miscarriages before receiving help – an issue with which she is personally acquainted.

“Having been through this – I’ve been pregnant seven times, I had three babies, so you can do the maths – it’s heartbreaking, but you have to turn your pain into power,” she said. “I don’t want my daughters to experience this.”

She called on the MP responsible for the strategy, Maria Caulfield, to act on pushing it through, but refused to say how she votes, saying: “I’m a fan of people who get things done.”

Klass has made an impact in the House of Commons after lambasting then-Labour leader Ed Miliband for the proposed mansion tax on TV in 2014, leading then-prime minister David Cameron to tell his opposition he had taken “a pasting from a pop star”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told