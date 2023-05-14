Netflix star Tunji Kasim on finding fame and growing up in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

Netflix star Tunji Kasim on finding fame and growing up in Aberdeen

By Ellie House
Tunji Kasim stars as Adolphus in Netflix show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Image: Netflix.
Tunji Kasim stars as Adolphus in Netflix show, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Image: Netflix.

Tunji Kasim is remarkably calm, given he’s just been catapulted to fame and turned into a period drama heartthrob overnight.

This isn’t just any interview, this is the interview which Tunji’s mum will be looking out for.

You can take the boy out of Kincorth, but to appear in The Press and Journal is clearly considered a benchmark in the family.

Tunji Kasim arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of Queen Charlotte. Image: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

“My mum has been so excited, she kept asking me when I’m doing this interview,” he says, a big grin on his face.

Tunji returned to the north-east from Nigeria when he was 12, and his dedicated drama teacher at Bridge of Don Academy clearly recognised star potential.

From touring with the Royal Shakespeare Company to starring in BBC drama, Shetland, it’s been an impressive career thus far.

But Tunji’s latest role in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, could well mark the turning point.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story with India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte. Image: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2023

A prequel to the insanely popular Netflix series, it follows the marriage of  young Queen Charlotte to King George.

With serious subject matters such as mental health and diversity, Tunji has grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

But he’ll never forget where he has come from, or the school drama teacher whose critique means more than fame.

From Aberdeen to Nigeria

“I was born in Aberdeen; my mum wanted to have one of her kids in Scotland as my two big sisters were born in Nigeria,” says Tunji, and you can tell he’s been told this story many times before.

“Mum grew up near Auchenblae, she was a farmer’s daughter and she married a Nigerian.

“My dad was a research fellow and lecturer at Aberdeen University, having previously studied there for his PHD in economics.

The family returned to Nigeria after Tunji was born, and he believes both Scottish and Nigerian culture have a common strand.

“Both cultures have a performance to them,” says Tunji.

“Nigerians love a performance, Scots do as well with things like Highland dancing.

“I drew from that, I have both of those cultures in my blood.

“Neither of my parents are artists, but if it came from anyone it came from my mum.

“She retired from Arduthie Primary School in Stonehaven around five years ago, but she loved to sing and she was part of the choir.”

Humble beginnings

Tunji’s first foray on to the stage was not particularly remarkable, after he played a “nameless” disciple in a production of Jesus Christ Superstar, during a brief stint at Mearns Academy.

But after the family moved to Kincorth, Tunji was taken under the wing of drama teacher Irene Adam, when he started at Bridge of Don Academy.

Tunji Kasim is no stranger to the spotlight.

“She really put the idea in my head that acting could be a thing, she saw something in me,” says Tunji.

“The first play I ever did was The Talented Mr Ripley, and that was a fantastic experience.”

Tunji admits to never having watched Bridgerton before auditioning for the role of Adolphus.

Difficult conversations

“Period stuff wasn’t really what I was looking for, but having read the first scene, I knew I had to do it,” he says.

“Adolphus is a man of his times.

“It’s easy to judge him in 2023, but he did what he felt was essential for the betterment and the good of the people he ruled.”

Gripping plot, uncomfortable period costumes and sweltering in original horse-drawn carriages during filming is not for the faint hearted.

But Tunji believes in what the story can achieve long-term, especially when it comes to diversity in period dramas.

Importance of diversity

“There is an element of artistic licence taken with the interpretation of Queen Charlotte and the time period she lived in,” he says.

“These are clearly stories which we as a western culture want to keep telling, especially in the UK.

“And if we want to keep telling them in this day and age where diversity and inclusivity is far more important than ever, it’s only right that actors of other ethnicities should be involved.

Simone Ashley starred as Kate Sharma in the original Bridgerton series, which continues to explore and promote diversity. Image: Netflix

“The show has detailed conversations about ethnicity and the tensions created in society, especially royal society.

“We’re not pretending racism didn’t exist, we’re having a conversation around it while also introducing as many diverse actors playing these parts as possible.”

Queen Charlotte also takes a look at mental health, for King George was referred to as “the mad king”.

“Often King George was laughed at; we’re looking harder than ever at having open and public conversations around mental health,” says Tunji.

Tunji believes the new series takes a look at mental health. Image: Jemima Marriott.

“People do not carry the same stigma or embarrassment by admitting they have mental health issues.

“Hopefully this once again opens that door and allows people to lean into those conversations a bit more.

“To empathetically look at people, even historical figures like King George and the struggles they are going through.”

As for the raunchy scenes which Bridgerton is famed for, Tunji believes that Queen Charlotte frames intimacy in a different way.

Does his character enjoy romance?

Perhaps, but you’ll have to watch the show to find out.

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is out now on Netflix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police and ambulance were at the scene. Image: Ryan Cryle/DC Thomson.
Man, 54, found dead at property in Aberdeen’s west end
2
The large sinkhole first appeared in Dufftown on Thursday. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
In pictures: Road to be closed for a week after sinkhole appears in Moray…
3
Moray MP Douglas Ross is a self-confessed Atomic Kitten fan. Image: DC Thomson/PA
Atomic Kitten confirmed for next year’s MacMoray – and they can’t wait to meet…
4
Megan and Olav Strand have over 5k followers on Instagram after sharing the renovation of their gorgeous granite home in Louisville Avenue. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Meet the Aberdeen interior influencers sharing home inspiration across the world
5
Bryan and Joanna Ewen, who are retiring and closing their business which has operated in Aberdeen for more than 100 years. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Readers react to closure of Aberdeen’s oldest furniture store
6
Aberdeen's Dean Windass celebrates a goal against Rangers in 1997. Image: SNS
Pittodrie legends Dean Windass and Eoin Jess to play in Aberdeen again
7
The incident occurred on Tore roundabout. Image: Google Maps.
Pensioner charged following crash involving a car and motorcycle at Tore roundabout
8
Pictured is Lord Provost David Cameron and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
UEFA award special medal to Aberdeen FC on the day the Gothenburg Greats are…
9
Mark Mackenzie stands outside of Legend Arcade, in the Plantation area of Fort William
A new lease of life: an old shop in Fort William is to become…
10
Aberdeen Sheriff Court, Union Street, Aberdeen. Image Kenny Elrick/DC THomson.
Woman plotted to chop off finger of rich ex-husband’s new wife, trial told