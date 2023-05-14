Emily Maitlis ‘completely hands-off’ over Netflix film about Andrew interview

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Emily Maitlis ‘completely hands-off’ over Netflix film about Andrew interview

By Press Association
Emily Maitlis interviewed the Duke of York in November 2019 (Mark Harrison/BBC)
Emily Maitlis interviewed the Duke of York in November 2019 (Mark Harrison/BBC)

Emily Maitlis has said she will “run a million miles away” when the Netflix film adaptation of her Newsnight interview with the Duke of York is released.

The journalist, who grilled Andrew over his relationship with paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein, will be played by Sex Education star Gillian Anderson in the dramatic retelling of the explosive interview.

The Man In The High Castle actor Rufus Sewell will appear as Andrew.

Gillian Anderson comments
Gillian Anderson will play Emily Maitlis (Ian West/PA)

Arriving on the red carpet at the Bafta TV awards, Maitlis told the PA news agency it was “highly exciting and very weird” that the interview was being dramatised.

She added: “I’ve been completely hands-off actually and I think it’s better that way because if I was the actress, I’d slightly want to have my own space to interpret it as I saw fit.

“I know that there must be a difficulty with playing real, living people and so I’ve just sort of stepped back from it and said, ‘This is the Netflix film of that, it’s not my life and it’s not me. It’s whatever Gillian does with it’.

“And I think Gillian is just a fantastic actress and I think she’s amazing, so I’m very happy to be completely hands-off and just allow her space to do something fabulous.”

British Independent Film Awards 2012 – London
Rufus Sewell will play the Duke of York (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Asked if she would watch the film as soon as it was released, she replied: “No, I think I will run a million miles away.”

Following the Newsnight broadcast in November 2019 and the furore over Andrew’s friendship with Epstein, the duke stepped down from public life.

Maitlis has already served as an executive producer of a Channel 4 documentary about the interview.

Asked how she felt about the interview following her for the rest of her career, she replied: “I feel incredibly grateful that it all came together in the way it did for that interview. And if it follows me, you know, there are worse things to live with.”

