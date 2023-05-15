In Pictures: Disney’s The Little Mermaid London premiere By Press Association May 15 2023, 10.17pm Share In Pictures: Disney’s The Little Mermaid London premiere Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/entertainment/5732962/in-pictures-disneys-the-little-mermaid-london-premiere/ Copy Link In Pictures: Disney’s The Little Mermaid London premiere (Ian West/PA) [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up British stars of both the screen and music industries converged on Leicester Square for the UK premiere of Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. Laura Whitmore, Stormzy, and Guy Ritchie were all among those pictured at the London event on Monday. Here PA takes a look at some of the evening’s best looks: Halle Bailey (Ian West/PA) Melissa McCarthy (Ian West/PA) Javier Bardem (Ian West/PA) Simone Ashley (Ian West/PA) Stormzy (Ian West/PA) Laura Whitmore (Ian West/PA) Flo (Ian West/PA) Guy Ritchie(Ian West/PA) Tasha Ghouri (Ian West/PA) Stanley Tucci (Ian West/PA) Alex Scott (Ian West/PA) Grace Keeling aka GK Barry (Ian West/PA) Stefflon Don (Ian West/PA) AJ Odudu (Ian West/PA) Colleen Atwood (Ian West/PA) Clara Amfo (Ian West/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close