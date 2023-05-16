George and Amal Clooney join British stars at Prince’s Trust Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

George and Amal Clooney join British stars at Prince’s Trust Awards

By Press Association
Amal and George Clooney at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)
Amal and George Clooney at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

George and Amal Clooney have joined a host of British talent for the 19th annual Prince’s Trust Awards.

The Hollywood power couple were pictured on the carpet of the event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, which was hosted by Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Amal and George Clooney attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (Ian West/PA)

British talent including rapper Bugzy Malone, actor Stephen Graham and Eurovision star Sam Ryder also attended.

The annual Prince’s Trust Awards recognise young people who have succeeded against the odds, improved their chances in life and had a positive impact on their local community.

Ryder, who was heavily involved in the recent Eurovision celebrations in Liverpool, said he had “nothing but respect” for those who had overcome “tribulations and challenges” in life.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Sam Ryder at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Being around this kind of energy inspires the transmission and the radiation of that kind of energy from your own life and your own heart and your own spirit,” he told the PA news agency.

“I had a dream of a career in music since I was about 14 years old… it took a long time and the only thing that I can attribute that is just never giving up.

“You have this feeling and this fire inside of your heart that you want to share music for no other reason but a connection with total strangers and to enrich your life in that way.

“So I’ve got nothing but respect for people who have that same spirit and same vigour.”

He added: “Whatever life throws at them, whatever failures, tribulations and challenges, they will never cease in this search to share light.”

Prince’s Trust Awards
Bugzy Malone attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane (Ian West/PA)

Grime artist Bugzy Malone, real name Aaron Daniel Davies, said it was a “great honour” to be invited to the event.

“I just love what the Prince’s Trust stands for (and)… I’m excited to see and hear the stories of the young people involved, so I’m just here to contribute all of my support and energy,” he told PA.

“When you see someone who has defeated the odds, that’s inspirational all round.

“The support that the Prince’s Trust offers – I just think it’s an amazing thing.”

Also in attendance at Monday’s event were US actor Stanley Tucci, presenter Fearne Cotton and England football manager Gareth Southgate.

Prince’s Trust Awards
Holly Willoughby at the Prince’s Trust Awards (Ian West/PA)

Holly Willoughby was also pictured on the carpet, amid ongoing rumours surrounding her relationship with This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

