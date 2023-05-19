Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Police end probe into death of S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole

By Press Association
Police have ended their probe into the death of singer Paul Cattermole (Handout/PA)
Police have ended their probe into the death of singer Paul Cattermole (Handout/PA)

Police have confirmed they have concluded investigations into the death of S Club 7 member Paul Cattermole.

The founding member of the 1990s pop group was found dead at his home in Dorset on April 6 aged 46.

The announcement by Dorset Police comes a day after the county’s coroner revealed there would not be an inquest into his death as he died of “natural causes”.

A Dorset Police spokesman said: “Following further liaison with the coroner’s office, it has been confirmed that no further police assistance is required and our inquiries have concluded.”

Paul Cattermole death
Paul Cattermole was found dead at his home in April (James Arnold/PA)

A spokeswoman for Dorset coroner’s office said on Thursday: “We confirm that Mr Cattermole died from natural causes and our investigations have concluded.

“As his death was from natural causes, there will be no inquest.”

Mr Cattermole’s death came as the band was reforming for a 25th anniversary reunion tour which fellow member Hannah Spearritt recently confirmed she would now not be joining.

The band has since rebranded as S Club.

Following Mr Cattermole’s death, the band posted on Twitter: “We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul.

“There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel.

“We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have.

“He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks