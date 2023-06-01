And Just Like That: Sex And The City’s Samantha is back (for one scene)

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

And Just Like That: Sex And The City’s Samantha is back (for one scene)

By Press Association
Kim Cattrall will appear in one scene of And Just Like That (Suzan Moore/PA)
Kim Cattrall will appear in one scene of And Just Like That (Suzan Moore/PA)

Kim Cattrall will reportedly reprise her role of Samantha Jones for a one scene cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off And Just Like That.

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will feature in the series two finale and will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw.

Christopher Cattrall death
Sarah Jessica Parker, left, and Kim Cattrall (Yui Mok/PA)

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

Patricia Field, the acclaimed costume designer who worked on Sex And The City but did not return for And Just Like That because she was working on Netflix hit Emily In Paris, dressed Cattrall for her scene, Variety reported.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie contacted Samantha via text message, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other in order to mend fences.

Cattrall played PR executive Samantha for six series of Sex And The City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

She was beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film.

The second series of And Just Like That will be available on Sky Comedy and streaming service Now later this month.

A representative for Cattrall has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]