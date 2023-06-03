British Soap Awards: Stars do battle for best dramatic moments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

British Soap Awards: Stars do battle for best dramatic moments

By Press Association
Jane McDonald (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Jane McDonald (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The British Soap Awards 2023 will see the UK’s popular dramas and performers battle it out be honoured at a star-studded ceremony in Greater Manchester.

Singer and travel presenter Jane McDonald, 60, will host the event on Saturday at The Lowry in Salford Quays.

McDonald was announced on Thursday as replacement for Phillip Schofield, 61, after he quit ITV last week and was dropped by his talent agency YMU following him admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a younger colleague.

Inside Soap Awards 2022 – London
Jamie Borthwick and Danielle Harold (Ian West/PA)

Last year, the award show went gender-neutral and made its return after a three-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony saw ITV’s Coronation Street and the BBC’s EastEnders dominate by securing four awards.

This year, Danielle Harold as Lola Pearce-Brown – who recently died in EastEnders after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour – and Charlotte Jordan as Coronation Street’s Daisy Midgeley – who has been the victim of stalking in a long-running storyline – are up for best dramatic performance.

Other nods in the category have gone to Chris Walker as Rob Hollins in Doctors, Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle in Emmerdale and Nikki Sanderson as Maxine Minniver in Hollyoaks.

Harold and Jordan’s long-running character arcs will also face each other in the best storyline category along with Sanderson, who as Maxine has been targeted by Eric Foster (Angus Castle-Doughty) alongside her brother Mason Chen-Williams (Frank Kauer).

Other storylines such as prescriptions being forged in Doctors and a suicide attempt by Paddy Kirk (Dominic Brunt) in Emmerdale could also go home with the gong.

British Soap Awards 2022 – London
Charlotte Jordan (Suzan Moore/PA)

Recognised in the best single episode category are a Coronation Street instalment which saw Justin Rutherford (Andrew Still) attempt to throw acid on Daisy, and the funeral of Dot Branning (June Brown) in EastEnders.

Other nominated episodes showed Maxine walking home after a night out in Hollyoaks, Paddy attending a men’s support group in Emmerdale and the death of a regular character in Doctors.

The scene of the year nominations also include the acid attack and Paddy’s suicide attempt, along with an explosion causing multiple casualties on Doctors, Maxine being told her experience of abuse is not her fault, and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) and Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) losing their baby daughter on EastEnders.

Lola and Jay Brown and Marlon Dingle (Mark Charnock) and Paddy are among characters named in the best on-screen partnership category.

Villain of the year will be picked up by Todd Boyce as Stephen Reid in Coronation Street, Laura White as Princess Buchanan in Doctors, Aaron Thiara as Ravi Gulati in EastEnders, Michael Wildman as Al Chapman in Emmerdale or Castle-Doughty as Eric in Hollyoaks.

The gong for best young performer will be Jude Riordan as Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street, Lillia Turner as Lily Slater in EastEnders, Huey Quinn as Kyle Winchester in Emmerdale, or Jayden Fox as Bobby Costello in Hollyoaks.

Inside Soap Awards 2019 – London
Dominic Brunt with an Inside Soap Award in 2019 (Ian West/PA)

Best comedy performance will go to Maureen Lipman as Evelyn Plummer in Coronation Street, Ian Midlane as Al Haskey in Doctors, Jonny Freeman as Reiss Colwell in EastEnders, Samantha Giles as Bernice Blackstock in Emmerdale, or Kieron Richardson as Ste Hay in Hollyoaks.

The best family category will be chosen from the Platts in Coronation Street, the Millars in Doctors, the Slaters in EastEnders, the Dingles in Emmerdale and the McQueens in Hollyoaks.

The British Soap Awards take place on Saturday at 7.45pm and will be broadcast on ITV1 between 8pm and 10pm on Tuesday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]