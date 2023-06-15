Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Harrison Ford created a perfect moment with Indiana Jones

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Phoebe Waller-Bridge: Harrison Ford created a perfect moment with Indiana Jones

By Press Association
Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Phoebe Waller-Bridge arrives at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny in Los Angeles (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said Indiana Jones should not be revived with anyone other than Harrison Ford as she feels he helped create “a perfect moment in cinematic history”.

The Fleabag actress, 37, stars as the globe-trotting archaeologist’s goddaughter, Helena Shaw, in the fifth and final instalment in the franchise, Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.

The film sees Ford return as Indiana Jones more than 40 years after his first stint in Raiders Of The Lost Ark in 1981.

Asked if she thinks the series could be revived without Ford, at the Los Angeles premiere of the film on Wednesday, she told the PA news agency: “I don’t think it should be. I think he is Indiana Jones and I think Indiana Jones is him.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford, director James Mangold and Phoebe Waller-Bridge at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Whatever magic chemistry happened between that script and Steven Spielberg and Harrison Ford is a perfect moment in cinematic history.”

James Mangold has directed the latest instalment while Spielberg was at the helm of the first four films.

Waller-Bridge added that she feels Mangold has done “the most beautiful job” of bringing the series to an end.

“It was wonderful to be by Harrison’s side prodding him and poking him and being annoying as Helena all the way through the movie. It was incredible,” she said.

U.S. Premiere of “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”
Toby Jones at the premiere of Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny ( Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Waller-Bridge first found her feet at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival where she debuted her hit series Fleabag as a one-woman show in 2013.

After it won the Fringe First Award, it was adapted into a BBC sitcom which won a host of Bafta, Emmy and Golden Globe awards.

The actress admitted being at the premiere did feel “quite Edinburgh”, with the streets being packed and the barricades surrounding the area.

Reflecting on her career trajectory, she said: “Every moment is a pinch-me moment. I kind of disassociate. It’s when you leave these things that you go home and you’re like, ‘What the hell just happened?’

“But I love all these people so much. I love every single person involved in the film.

“We had such a good time. I honestly had the time of my life making this film, I loved it so much. So it’s just so nice to be with everyone to celebrate it.”

The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen as villain Jurgen Voller and Toby Jones as Basil Shaw, an ally of Jones.

Asked why he feels the series has resonated so deeply with fans, Jones told PA: “Who isn’t into adventure? Who isn’t into being led through an adventure by a funny, ironic, brave, handsome, courageous figure – who isn’t into that?

“And it seems to shift tone in a way that people love. That something that’s very interesting about it is how it’s supposed to be comic and be serious at the same time.”

Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny arrives in UK cinemas on June 28.

