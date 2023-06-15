Adrian Dunbar’s detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Adrian Dunbar’s detective drama Ridley to return for a second series

By Press Association
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)
Adrian Dunbar (Ian West/PA)

Adrian Dunbar is set to return to ITV detective drama Ridley.

The actor, 64, will revisit his role as retired detective-turned-police consultant Alex Ridley in a second series, while The Fall’s Bronagh Waugh will reprise the character of his former protegee, DI Carol Farman, who is now in charge of investigations.

The series is written and created by Paul Matthew Thompson, one of the lead writers of ITV detective drama Vera, and co-created by Jonathan Fisher, whose previous projects include Blood, Hollington Drive and Penance.

Happy Days festival
Actor Adrian Dunbar (David Young/PA)

Dunbar said: “There can be no greater endorsement of hard work and talent than the recommission of a series and to that end, we have to thank ITV and the British public for taking to Ridley in such numbers.

“We shall certainly work just as hard to keep the standard we have set and I look forward to developing Ridley as a character over the next four episodes.”

The TV star is best known as Superintendent Ted Hastings in the BBC’s police corruption drama Line Of Duty.

The first series of Ridley introduced viewers to the charismatic former DI, who retired from the police after years of dedicated service having lost his wife and daughter in a devastating arson attack on their family home.

In the next instalment, Ridley returns to solve more crimes in four two-hour films written by Thompson with Julia Gilbert and Michael Bhim each writing an episode.

Fisher and Thompson will also both act as executive producers alongside Ingrid Goodwin while Juliet Charlesworth returns to produce series two.

Thompson said: “Thrilled to be working with Jonathan Fisher and West Road Pictures again to bring Ridley back to our screens.

“Adrian Dunbar’s brilliant portrayal struck a chord with ITV viewers, and I can’t wait to share what happens next, as the singing detective settles into his new role of Copelton Police Consultant.

“Ridley’s unique and idiosyncratic approach to crime-solving will once more be at the forefront of each feature-length investigation.

“His animated partnership with DI Carol Farman will be tested, as together they set out to solve some dark and unsettling crimes.”

Drama commissioner Huw Kennair Jones will oversee production of the series on behalf of ITV.

Jones added: “We can’t wait to welcome Adrian back to ITV as we return to the beautiful Lancashire countryside for four brand new cases for Ridley and the team to investigate.

“And we’re looking forward to working with West Road Pictures and Paul Matthew Thompson on what promises to be another great series.”

The new series will begin shooting across northern England in autumn 2023.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Press and Journal

River Dee.
Unique 24-hour River Dee fishing marathon cancelled due to recent weather
View of Braeriach, the third highest mountain in Britain in the sunshine.
UK's highest trees found growing on Highland Munros offer hope for woodland restoration
Lochaber (red and white) head the Mowi National Division. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Top-of-the-table showdown as promotion-chasers Lochaber and Kilmallie meet in Mowi National Division
Ross Draper will play and manage League Two side Elgin City. Image: SNS Group
Ross Draper won't be rushed in Elgin City rebuild
Leighton Clarkson, who has now joined Aberdeen permanently. Image: SNS
Joe Harper: Aberdeen board should be applauded for Leighton Clarkson transfer coup
James & George Collie Solcitors, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
'Smoking gun': Embezzlement trial hears of 'damning' paperwork found in solicitor's desk
Leighton Clarkson during his loan spell at Aberdeen. He has now returned permanently. Image: SNS.
Some of Aberdeen's biggest transfer fees - as Reds make BIG financial commitment on…
Aberdeen City Council Co-leader Councillor Ian Yuill with pupils from Hannover Primary School enjoying Clean Air Day with street entertainers the Hedge Men.
Aberdeen pupils awarded top prizes for 'engaging' environmental artworks for Clean Air Day
GMB general-secretary Gary Smith during a recent visit to Aberdeen.
GMB boss slams SNP over oil and gas 'hypocrisy'
Fraserburgh Post Office.
Shock and concern as Fraserburgh Post Office earmarked for closure