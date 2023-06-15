Take That star Howard Donald hails ‘power of music’ at Greatest Days premiere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Take That star Howard Donald hails ‘power of music’ at Greatest Days premiere

By Press Association
Take That star Howard Donald hails ‘power of music’ at Greatest Days premiere (Ian West/PA)
Take That star Howard Donald hails ‘power of music’ at Greatest Days premiere (Ian West/PA)

Howard Donald hailed “the power of music” ahead of the release of a new cinematic adaptation of Greatest Days – the hit musical about Take That.

The musician, who performs in the world-famous British pop group alongside Gary Barlow and Mark Owen, said music was able to “touch people’s hearts” and get them through “difficult times”.

Greatest Days is an adaptation of the jukebox musical, originally called The Band, which opened in 2017.

Greatest Days premiere – London
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen from Take That attend the premiere of Greatest Days (Ian West/PA)

Original cast members for the production were selected through the BBC reality show Let It Shine.

The film, directed by Coky Giedroyc, stars comedian Aisling Bea, Jayde Adams, Alice Lowe and Amaka Okafor – with Barlow, Owen and Donald serving as executive producers.

Speaking at the world premiere of Greatest Days in London on Thursday, Donald told the PA news agency: “It’s obviously amazing.

“Music in general – not just Take That’s music – touches people’s hearts, creates friendships, gets people through difficult times, brings people together.

“The power of music is so, so powerful.”

Greatest Days premiere – London
Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen from Take That performing at the premiere of Greatest Days (Ian West/PA)

The feel-good film, featuring many of Take That’s hit songs, follows five best friends who have the night of their lives seeing their favourite boy band in concert.

Twenty-five years later they are reunited and travel to Greece, to see an epic show by the childhood heroes and rekindle their friendships.

Owen said the film was “really special” because Take That had been a “passport to the world” allowing him to have multiple international experiences.

“It’s really special because when we first started it was before the days of social media and all that and there were people that would tell us that they learnt English through our songs,” he told PA.

Greatest Days premiere – London
Aisling Bea (Ian West/PA)

“It was great, when we were turning up in those days – for me it was a passport to the world, the band because I lived in this little town called Oldham, and I hadn’t really been outside of Oldham.

“Then I joined the band and I started to go, first to London, then eventually we went to Germany, then we went to Japan, then we went to America.

“I was like ‘look at my passport, I’ve got all these stamps’.”

Bea added that the film was also a “love letter” to her character, an NHS nurse called Rachel, who is “passionate” about her job and feels the need to revive the “connection with her friends”.

Thursday’s premiere also featured an exclusive performance by Take That in Leicester Square’s Gardens.

Greatest Days arrives in UK cinemas on June 16.

