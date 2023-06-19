Joanna Lumley and Patrick Stewart among stars urging compassion towards refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Joanna Lumley and Patrick Stewart among stars urging compassion towards refugees

By Press Association
Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Patrick Stewart are among 10 celebrities who have signed an open letter to the British public, calling for ‘more kindness and compassion’ towards refugees (PA)
Dame Joanna Lumley and Sir Patrick Stewart are among the famous faces who have signed a letter calling for “more kindness and compassion” towards refugees.

The open letter, addressed to the British public, says the group feels it is “more important than ever” for society to have “empathy and understanding towards those who have been forced to flee their home” given the humanitarian crisis around the world.

The celebrities, who also include actor Stephen Fry, comedian Mel Giedroyc and Spooks star David Oyelowo, have teamed up with humanitarian aid organisation International Rescue Committee to mark World Refugee Day on Tuesday.

The Stranger – Netflix Original Press Screening
Actor Stephen Fry is among the signatories to the letter (PA)

Vera actor Kingsley Ben-Adir, Luther actress Indira Varma, Hamilton stage star Jamael Westman, YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg and British chef and TV personality Delia Smith are also among the signatories to the letter.

It reads: “This World Refugee Day we are standing together with the International Rescue Committee to call for more kindness and compassion towards those who seek sanctuary in the UK.

“With record levels of humanitarian need around the world, it is more important than ever for us to have empathy and understanding towards those who have been forced to flee their homes.”

It also refers to the recent unrest in Sudan which they say is a “stark reminder of the urgency of this issue”, with the United Nations reporting on Saturday that one million children have been displaced.

The letter continues: “We must remember that these are human beings, not dissimilar to you and me, who through no fault of their own have been forced to flee their homes under unimaginable circumstances.

“They have experienced profound loss – leaving behind homes, families, communities, and careers – and are in desperate need of protection and support.

“Refugees are people who bring great potential and diverse strengths, who can enrich and make great contributions to our economy and society, especially when offered welcome and the right support.

“If we shut the door to refugees, we are not only turning our backs on people in need, but we are depriving our society of the resilience, skills, innovation and unique perspectives that they offer.”

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe.

The International Rescue Committee helps people affected by humanitarian crises, including the climate crisis, to survive, recover and rebuild their lives.

