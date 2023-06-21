Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after 25 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Cindy Beale returns to EastEnders after 25 years

By Press Association
Cindy and Ian Beale have returned to EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barnes)
Cindy and Ian Beale have returned to EastEnders (BBC/Jack Barnes)

Actress Michelle Collins has returned to EastEnders in the role of Cindy Beale, almost 25 years after she was said to have died in prison whilst giving birth.

Also making a return to the BBC soap opera is Cindy’s former husband Ian Beale, who is played by Adam Woodyatt.

Wednesday’s episode of EastEnders ended with a shot of Cindy on a sun lounger, drinking a glass of wine as the ‘duff duff’ sound signalled the credits.

Collins, 61, discussed what it was like return to the soap and said: “It’s surreal. It’s nerve wracking, but it’s also very exciting.”

First look as Cindy Beale
First look as Michelle Collins reprises her role as Cindy Beale (BBC/PA)

“I think things are about timing, really life is about timing… and I think if it happened five years ago, I probably would have said no.”

Talking about why she enjoys playing the role of Cindy, Collins added: “I think, for me as a woman of a certain age, the soaps have fantastic stories for women.

“They are really matriarchal figures and there aren’t many shows on TV, really, that can give women of a certain age central characters and to show their stories.”

Writer Chris Clenshaw worked on developing the storyline for Cindy’s return and said that the team had been talking about it for more than a year.

He said: “We started to look at the story and obviously, make sure it was credible in terms of, she’s dead, how could that work? But… we didn’t see a body.

“We made sure that it worked with our research and our advisors and they came back and said, ‘Yeah, this is in fact, what could and would happen’ and that’s when I was like, okay, I think we’ve got a shot of being able to do this.”

BEALE COUPLE/BUDGET SPECIAL
Cindy and Ian Beale in their younger days on the soap (PA)

Before she was ‘killed’ off, Cindy had been in prison for hiring a hitman to kill Ian.

The pair had been in a custody battle over their children – Lucy and Peter Beale.

Woodyatt left Albert Square two-and-a-half years ago and said that he spent his first day back as Ian chatting and finding his way around the new set.

Talking about his return, he said: “Since I’ve been gone they have rebuilt the lot (set) and I got out of the car yesterday morning, just got out on the right-hand side and looked… and it had literally just disappeared. So that was the weirdest thing for me.

“Nicest thing has been going back and seeing all the faces that I haven’t seen.”

The next episode of EastEnders will air on BBC One on Thursday at 7.30pm.

More from Press and Journal

Dr Iain Small wearing a kilt suit while smiling and leaning on a post looing at the camera.
'For us, he was just dad': Family pays tribute to dedicated GP and Peterhead…
Michael Leask of Scotland sweeps the ball for a four during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 2023 match between Ireland and Scotland at Queen’s Sports Club on June 21, 2023 in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe. Photos courtesy of the ICC
Cricket: Michael Leask stars in dramatic Scotland victory against Ireland
Highland League game of the day between Brechin City and Brora Rangers. Brora's Martin Maclean and Brechin's Seth Patrick. CR0034403 26/03/22 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Seth Patrick returns to Brechin City
Aberdeen's Matty Kennedy in the 1-0 loss to Celtic. Image: Shutterstock
Former Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy joins Kilmarnock
The scene of the crash with a train passing by the vehicle and police at the scene.
Car crash halts trains between Aberdeen and Stonehaven
CR0043630 Sarah Bruce, Inverness. Travellers have again set up camp on the former Torvean Golf Course in Inverness. 21st June '23 Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Torvean Parkrun cancelled as Travellers' camp moves on to Inverness site
Kyle Turner in action against Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County complete signing of Kyle Turner on two-year deal
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Schools, services and noise were on people's minds as a public consultation for a major new retail development took place in Inverness today. Picture shows; Iceni Projects director Ian Gallacher. Inverness. Stuart Findlay/DCT Media Date; 21/06/2023
Concerns about Stratton services raised as Home Bargains public consultation takes place in Inverness
The future of the Stonehaven Post Office on Kirkton Road has been placed in doubt. Image: Google Maps.
Stonehaven Post Office future in doubt after location gets put up for sale by…
Wallace Whittle directors, l-r, Andy Forbes, Steve Bruce and Derek Andrew in the new Aberdeen office.
Another new tenant for Marischal Square in Aberdeen