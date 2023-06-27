Tan France: I would think upper-class men like Louis Theroux are mean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Tan France: I would think upper-class men like Louis Theroux are mean

By Press Association
Tan France lives in Salt Lake City in Utah with his partner Rob France (PA)
Queer Eye’s Tan France has said he would assume documentarian Louis Theroux – who he called his “idea of a very posh man” – as being the “kind of guy who would say something mean” about him being gay.

The fashion designer came out when he was 17 and has previously spoken out about the racism and homophobia he faced as a person from a Pakistani background growing up in Doncaster, Yorkshire, in the UK.

He told The Louis Theroux Podcast: “If I didn’t know you, I would think: ‘He seems like the kind of guy who would say something mean about me after we’ve done the podcast, about me being gay’, but I know that that’s not you.

“You just seem so straight that you couldn’t possibly be nice to us (the gay community). But you are. You’re lovely.”

The 40-year-old said: “I haven’t lived in England for a long time but you are my idea of a very posh man and I would assume – raised upper class. So, those folks, I just always assume, can’t possibly like the marginalised groups very much.

“Obviously, I’ve known your work for years, so I know that that’s not you. But if we didn’t know you from TV, or radio, you’d fit the mould.”

Theroux said: “I appreciate your honesty. That isn’t what I was expecting and it gives me a lot to think about.

“I feel like I’m having my own sort of one-man Queer Eye experience.”

Louis Theroux comments
On The Louis Theroux Podcast, Theroux talks to guests about the issues that affect them, including homophobia, fame and racism (Ian West/PA)

He added: “You get the medicine that you need, not the medicine you want, right?”

France discussed what it has been like to live in America and said the racism he experiences in the UK is often worse than in the US.

He said: “The Brits don’t want to hear it. They’re not ready to hear it.

“It makes them really, really angry and I think that speaks volumes, Louis.”