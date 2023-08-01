First trailer released as date for Neighbours TV revival confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

First trailer released as date for Neighbours TV revival confirmed

By Press Association
Neighbours is set to return in September (Austin Kim/Amazon Freevee/PA)
Neighbours is set to return in September (Austin Kim/Amazon Freevee/PA)

A teaser clip of the much-anticipated revival of Neighbours has revealed a wedding twist as the soap returns to TV screens next month on Amazon Freevee.

The soap, which has followed the lives of those living and working in the fictional Melbourne suburb of Erinsborough since 1985, was dropped by Channel 5 following failure to secure new funding.

The British broadcaster aired a finale in July last year which featured a host of favourite characters returning to the cul-de-sac and attracted an average audience of 2.5 million.

Despite its initial axing, the show’s return was revealed late last year with a social media clip featuring some of the soap’s most recognisable characters being told the news.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the series will return to screens on September 18 on Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, with four episodes airing daily from Monday to Thursday in the UK and the US.

A first-look trailer of the soap’s return offers new footage of fan-favourite Ramsay Street mainstays, as well as the arrival of a newcomer Reece Sinclair, played by The OC’s Mischa Barton.

The 40-second clip also shows a surprise wedding, although it is not yet known who is tying the knot.

Alan Fletcher, who plays Karl Kennedy, and his on-screen wife Susan, portrayed by Jackie Woodburne, appeared in the teaser for the new chapter of the long-running soap.

Other series regulars include Stefan Dennis (Paul Robinson), Ryan Moloney (Toadie Rebecchi), and Annie Jones (Jane Harris), while April Rose Pengilly (Chloe Brennan) and Guy Pearce (Mike Young) will appear as guest stars in the series.

Jason Herbison, an executive producer at Neighbours since 2013, said: “All the cast and crew are incredibly excited that Ramsay Street will officially welcome viewers again to the neighbourhood on September 18 in the UK and Australia, and also be introduced to brand new audiences in the US and Canada when the new chapter of Neighbours is unveiled.”

Australia’s Network 10 will retain first-run rights in Australia for the new chapter of the series and it will be available to stream on Prime Video in Canada, Ireland, South Africa, Australia, and New Zealand.