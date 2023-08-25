Blake Lively denied a Paul Hollywood handshake in new cocktail advert

Paul Hollywood denies US actress Blake Lively one of his famous handshakes in a new advert for her line of sparkling cocktails.

The Great British Bake Off judge gives his “professional opinion” of the beverages after being surprised at his home by the Hollywood star.

Lively presents him with a drink from her range, named Betty Booze, to which Hollywood replies: “I didn’t think you drank alcohol?”

“Oh, I don’t drink alcohol. I eat it. Bourbon and Whipped Cream, Sherry vinaigrette… (you’re) really hard pressed to find anything I cook without alcohol,” the actress says.

Hollywood seems impressed by the cocktail, telling Lively it is “absolutely beautiful” and complimenting the “balance”.

In a dramatic moment, he steps forward with an outstretched hand, which glows while angelic music plays, before reaching past to take another drink.

Posting the comical clip to Instagram on Friday, her birthday, Lively wrote: “Finally made it in Hollywood. Happy birthday to me.”

Hugh Jackman, who is set to star in upcoming blockbuster Deadpool 3 alongside Lively’s husband Ryan Reynolds, commented on the post: “The (non)handshake is everything.”

Reynolds also commented, sharing three heart-eyes emojis.

Sharing the advert on his own account, Hollywood wrote: “How exciting that @blakelively wanted to spend her birthday with me, in my home, unannounced.

“At least she brought showstopping @bettybooze refreshments. Happy Birthday Blake.”

Lively, who does not drink, received some criticism online after announcing the alcoholic drinks range – a companion to her non-alcoholic range Betty Buzz – last month.

“Drinking isn’t my thing. But for f* sake, flavor is,” she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

“Homemade recipes. Real fruit. Real ingredients. Quality booze. No crap. Also a real time saver. Which is why I really did it.”