In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads the fashion pack at the 2023 Elle Style Awards

Fashion’s finest have taken to the red carpet for the Elle Style Awards 2023 in London.

A host of celebrities wore their finest-looking frocks to the event, which recognises the most creative designers, models and talent in the fashion industry.

Below are some of the highlights from The Elle Style Awards 2023:

Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh stuns in a white gown (Ian West/PA)

Billie Piper dons a giant blue hat with a matching suit (Ian West/PA)

Letitia Wright wears an all black number to the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)

Footballer Leah Williamson dons a black suit (Ian West/PA)

Actress Yasmin Finney wears a bright red number (Ian West/PA)

Bianca Jagger wears an off the shoulder dress (Ian West/PA)

Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan stuns in a light coloured floor length dress (Ian West/PA)

Suki Waterhouse at the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA)