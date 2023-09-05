In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads the fashion pack at the 2023 Elle Style Awards By Press Association September 5 2023, 8.27pm Share In Pictures: Florence Pugh leads the fashion pack at the 2023 Elle Style Awards Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/entertainment/6122212/in-pictures-florence-pugh-leads-the-fashion-pack-at-the-2023-elle-style-awards/ Copy Link Florence Pugh arrives at the Elle Style Awards held at the Old Sessions House in London (Ian West/PA) Fashion’s finest have taken to the red carpet for the Elle Style Awards 2023 in London. A host of celebrities wore their finest-looking frocks to the event, which recognises the most creative designers, models and talent in the fashion industry. Below are some of the highlights from The Elle Style Awards 2023: Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh stuns in a white gown (Ian West/PA) Billie Piper dons a giant blue hat with a matching suit (Ian West/PA) Letitia Wright wears an all black number to the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA) Footballer Leah Williamson dons a black suit (Ian West/PA) Actress Yasmin Finney wears a bright red number (Ian West/PA) Bianca Jagger wears an off the shoulder dress (Ian West/PA) Crazy Rich Asians actress Gemma Chan stuns in a light coloured floor length dress (Ian West/PA) Suki Waterhouse at the Elle Style Awards (Ian West/PA) Singer songwriter Griff in a mini dress (Ian West/PA)