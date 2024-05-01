‘I really miss Aberdeen’: Granite Harbour actress was ‘gutted’ when producers sent her to film in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘I really miss Aberdeen’: Granite Harbour actress was ‘gutted’ when producers sent her to film in Glasgow

Aberdonian Layla Kirk reveals her love for her home city as she prepares for the hit BBC show to air.

By Graham Fleming
Layla Kirk will star in the new season debuting on Friday. Image: BBC.
Layla Kirk will star in the new season debuting on Friday. Image: BBC.

Paris Granite Harbour actress and Aberdonian Layla Kirk said she was “gutted” when she found out she wouldn’t be able to film in her home city.

Born and bred on King Street, the thought of coming back home for the new season of the BBC crime drama was an easy sell.

The 29-year-old said she had visions of showing co-stars Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson her favourite spots around Union Street.

However, she ended up “so disappointed” after she found out her role was to be filmed in Glasgow.

Appearing in two episodes, playing new character Ruth, she said she was able to put that aside for what ended up being a “fun” shoot.

Layla had grand plans to come back home for the show’s filming. Image: BBC Scotland.

Disappointment at Granite Harbour Aberdeen snub

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Layla said: “Filming the show went really well – everyone on the cast was so friendly.

“For my part I was actually away down in Glasgow – I was so disappointed!

“I thought signing up for Granite Harbour I would get to go back up to Aberdeen and also see my family.

“But that wasn’t the case at all actually for my scene in the show – but it was still a really good shoot especially with everyone knowing each other from season one.

“That’s the thing about anywhere in Scotland – everyone is just so lovely.

“It was so funny seeing the guys like Romario [Simpson] from the show on places such as Union Street and also the beach.

“It was a shame I couldn’t go up, because for sure I would’ve shown them all the typical places.

“I was gutted I couldn’t come back up and film in Aberdeen.”

Romario Simpson, left, and Hannah Donaldson, right, also star in the TV drama. Image: BBC Scotland.

Layla also revealed details about her upbringing in the Granite City and about her new part-time gig in Paris.

“I was born and brought up from a very young age on King Street – because that’s where my parents lived.

“I went to Oldmachar academy as well,” she added.

Layla’s Paris switch

“I lived in Aberdeen for over 20 years –  so that was a long time I think.

“I did an editing course at North East College, to get a flavour for acting – but I moved to London after that and eventually Paris where I am now.

“I’m teaching English here now so that’s what I do when I’m not acting.

from Granite Harbour Picture shows; Jay (BHAV JOSHI), Bart (HANNAH DONALDSON), Lindo (ROMARIO SIMPSON), Cora (DAWN STEELE), Monty (MICHELLE JERAM)
From left to right: Jay played by Bhav Joshi, Hannah Donaldson as Bart, Romario Simpson as Lindo, Cora played by Dawn Steele and Michelle Jeram as Monty.  Image: BBC Scotland/ LA Productions/ Robert Pereira Hind.

“However, I’ve found that it pays so well that I’m not sure if I should come back to the UK.

“My side job nearly gets paid the same amount as what is my main job.

“It’s on a freelance basis, and I can have classes of 28 kids so it’s a bit crazy.

“But to be honest I am excited for my next acting gig because it has been hectic lately.”

Once an Aberdonian…

Despite the sights and sounds of the French capital, Layla couldn’t hide her  homesickness for the Granite City.

She said: “I miss Irn-Bru and I miss the people, people that really smile – not that they don’t do that here.

“I miss being able to just talk to someone randomly in a café – and I never thought that I would ever say that.

“People are really friendly in Scotland and I almost forgot that. I’ll always be like that.

“I’m hoping to be back up in Aberdeen for the summer with a new acting job – so that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Season two of Granite Harbour airs on Friday May 3 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Series one is also available for catch-up on iPlayer. 

More from TV & Film

Ncuti Gatwa plays the 15th Doctor (Ian West/PA)
Ncuti Gatwa says plot of first episode in new Doctor Who series ‘seemed mad’
Amanda Holden will front new Netflix show Cheaters: Unfinished Business (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Holden to front new Netflix show reuniting ex-couples
Jay Blades has announced a social media hiatus (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Jay Blades announces social media hiatus after uncle ‘murdered’
Paul O’Grady died in 2023 (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady’s widower took their dogs for a final goodbye before his burial
Shirley Ballas shared her health news (Yui Mok/PA)
Shirley Ballas thanks wellwishers after receiving ‘no cancer’ diagnosis
Wrexham co-chairman Ryan Reynolds (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ryan Reynolds ‘always surprised’ by vulnerability people of Wrexham show on TV
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden (Doug Peters/PA)
Amy Dowden announces book offering ‘solace and inspiration’ after cancer battle
Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing (Danny Lawson/PA)
Nadiya Bychkova claims senior royal wants to join cast of Strictly Come Dancing
The newly married couple are played by Eden Taylor Draper and James Chase (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale to air special showing two viewpoints amid domestic abuse storyline
Freely is now available through the next generation of smart TVs (Everyone TV/PA)
Free streaming service launches in collaboration with UK broadcasters

Conversation