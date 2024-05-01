‘I really miss Aberdeen’: Granite Harbour actress was ‘gutted’ when producers sent her to film in Glasgow

Paris Granite Harbour actress and Aberdonian Layla Kirk said she was “gutted” when she found out she wouldn’t be able to film in her home city.

Born and bred on King Street, the thought of coming back home for the new season of the BBC crime drama was an easy sell.

The 29-year-old said she had visions of showing co-stars Romario Simpson and Hannah Donaldson her favourite spots around Union Street.

However, she ended up “so disappointed” after she found out her role was to be filmed in Glasgow.

Appearing in two episodes, playing new character Ruth, she said she was able to put that aside for what ended up being a “fun” shoot.

Disappointment at Granite Harbour Aberdeen snub

Speaking to the Press and Journal, Layla said: “Filming the show went really well – everyone on the cast was so friendly.

“For my part I was actually away down in Glasgow – I was so disappointed!

“I thought signing up for Granite Harbour I would get to go back up to Aberdeen and also see my family.

“But that wasn’t the case at all actually for my scene in the show – but it was still a really good shoot especially with everyone knowing each other from season one.

“That’s the thing about anywhere in Scotland – everyone is just so lovely.

“It was so funny seeing the guys like Romario [Simpson] from the show on places such as Union Street and also the beach.

“It was a shame I couldn’t go up, because for sure I would’ve shown them all the typical places.

“I was gutted I couldn’t come back up and film in Aberdeen.”

Layla also revealed details about her upbringing in the Granite City and about her new part-time gig in Paris.

“I was born and brought up from a very young age on King Street – because that’s where my parents lived.

“I went to Oldmachar academy as well,” she added.

Layla’s Paris switch

“I lived in Aberdeen for over 20 years – so that was a long time I think.

“I did an editing course at North East College, to get a flavour for acting – but I moved to London after that and eventually Paris where I am now.

“I’m teaching English here now so that’s what I do when I’m not acting.

“However, I’ve found that it pays so well that I’m not sure if I should come back to the UK.

“My side job nearly gets paid the same amount as what is my main job.

“It’s on a freelance basis, and I can have classes of 28 kids so it’s a bit crazy.

“But to be honest I am excited for my next acting gig because it has been hectic lately.”

Once an Aberdonian…

Despite the sights and sounds of the French capital, Layla couldn’t hide her homesickness for the Granite City.

She said: “I miss Irn-Bru and I miss the people, people that really smile – not that they don’t do that here.

“I miss being able to just talk to someone randomly in a café – and I never thought that I would ever say that.

“People are really friendly in Scotland and I almost forgot that. I’ll always be like that.

“I’m hoping to be back up in Aberdeen for the summer with a new acting job – so that’s something I’m really looking forward to.”

Season two of Granite Harbour airs on Friday May 3 at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

Series one is also available for catch-up on iPlayer.