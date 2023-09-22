Strictly’s Jowita Przystal was ‘nervous’ being paired with ‘legend’ Jody Cundy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Strictly’s Jowita Przystal was ‘nervous’ being paired with ‘legend’ Jody Cundy

By Press Association
Jowita Przystal and Jody Cundy are gearing up to compete on the dance floor (Ray Burniston/BBC/PA)
Professional dancer Jowita Przystal has said that she was “nervous” to be paired with “living legend” Jody Cundy on Strictly Come Dancing.

During Saturday’s launch episode, it was revealed that 44-year-old Paralympian cyclist Cundy would be partnered with professional dancer Przystal , 29, who won Strictly Come Dancing 2022 with wildlife cameraman Hamza Yassin.

Speaking on what it was like to be paired with Cundy, who is a 23-time world champion in swimming and track cycling, Przystal told the PA news agency: “I was super nervous because I’m dancing with a living legend right now.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Jody Cundy is a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing (BBC/PA)

“23 titles, how is that even possible?… Honestly, I am absolutely honoured and privileged… and absolutely nervous, because I want to make it right and I don’t want to let him down.”

Cundy added that it is “pretty surreal” to be on the show and said: “Being on the Strictly dance floor, just walking in there, the first day of training, I was just like, wow, we’re actually on the Strictly dance floor, then the following day, all the lights were on. It’s like, OK, this is really happening.”

The athlete will be going to the Paralympics next year and said that he has a plan in place to balance Strictly with his training regimen.

He said: “So dancing is literally taking the priority at the moment, but obviously, my British Cycling coaches want me to still ride a bike, because we have World Championships in March or Paralympics next year in August.

“So I still need to know what I’m doing when I come on the bike so we’ve got a plan to try and balance it out.

“We’re going to use the dance and because we know how many hours we’re going to be doing, it’s going to be constant and it’s such great cardio, like I’m going to be on my feet and going to be using that all of the time. So that’s a nice base prep.

“I’m in the early phases of training anyway so all I need to do is base and strength. I spoke to my gym coach, and he wants me to just lift once a week really heavy.”

Strictly Come Dancing will return on Saturday September 23 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.