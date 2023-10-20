Andy Taylor: Starring on bill at charity concert is triumph after cancer battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Taylor: Starring on bill at charity concert is triumph after cancer battle

By Press Association
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor (James Manning/PA)
Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor (James Manning/PA)

Duran Duran’s Andy Taylor said he considers hosting and starring on the bill at a cancer charity concert a “triumph” after stage four prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment.

The 62-year-old will be joined by Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant, Andrew Ridgeley of Wham!, David Palmer of ABC, singer-songwriter Ella Henderson and guitarist Phil X, to play some of their greatest hits at Soho Farmhouse in the Cotswolds.

Taylor, who has been rehearsing “all week” for the Saturday show, told the PA news agency: “I haven’t played a gig for two years and didn’t know if I ever would again so to be in full voice and have the band and Mr Plant in tow, it’s a little bit more than I ever expected a year ago, so it’s quite blissful.”

Robert Plant
Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin (Matt Crossick/PA)

The event will also feature a live auction with pieces from Banksy and Picasso, as well as comedian Katherine Ryan taking to the stage alongside Ridgeley who will DJ at the event.

Funds raised will go to the Cancer Awareness Trust, which is looking to develop a new platform where people with the condition can easily access information about the disease.

Guitarist and singer Taylor, who was diagnosed with stage four prostate cancer in 2018, said he sings “a lot” during the show and has to “be careful” not to blow his voice out.

Speaking about returning to the stage, he told PA: “It’s a triumph and a challenge, just being able to get back to that and it’s not just physically, it’s mentally as well.

“Just to set yourself this target that you thought was unachievable because the treatment I’ve had.

“I said to the medical team ‘Am I OK to start working again’ a few months ago, and they said ‘if you feel OK, and everything looks all right with your bloods and scans then go for it but just take it easy’.

“So I started off a couple of months ago, just doing a couple of days a week and this week’s been full on, it is the first time I’ve done it and I feel like I would normally feel, I feel like rock and roll tired but not that tired.”

Taylor said it will be “special” having Plant appear at the show, teasing that the pair will be playing Led Zeppelin’s hit track Stairway To Heaven, before describing the event as “Saturday night at the Cotswolds Palladium”.

He also said the musical offering will include Duran Duran hits such as The Wild Boys and Hungry Like The Wolf, as well as featuring his son Andy on guitar.