Home Entertainment

‘We will forever love her’ – Becky Adlington announces miscarriage at 20 weeks

By Press Association
Becky Adlington (David Jensen/PA)
Becky Adlington (David Jensen/PA)

Former swimmer Becky Adlington has announced that she has had a miscarriage.

The double Olympic gold medallist and sports pundit said on Sunday that she and husband Andy Parsons discovered the news when she went in for a routine pregnancy scan at 20 weeks.

On Instagram, Adlington wrote: “I don’t really have the words right now but unfortunately we went for our 20 week scan this week and they found no heartbeat.

“I gave birth to our angel, Harper on Friday at 7pm. We held her, and had time with her. We will forever love her and remember her always.”

She also put a heartbreak emoji alongside the text-based post.

Underneath, former track athletes Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford, ex-hockey player Sam Quek and presenters Angellica Bell and Helen Skelton were among those sending her support.

Dame Jessica wrote: “Oh Becky I’m sending you and your family so much love. I’m so sorry xxxx.”

Rutherford wrote: “Sending love to you. So sorry to read this Becky xx.”

Quek also wrote: “Becky, I know no words will ease the pain… my entire heart is with you all.”

Adlington had announced her pregnancy on October 1.

She previously revealed a miscarriage in August 2022 which was discovered during her 12-week scan and required emergency surgery.

Adlington wrote on Instagram at the time: “It’s such a devastating time but important in times like these we remember we aren’t alone and have so much support.”

She also said that she was treated for sepsis, a kidney infection and a fever while in hospital but was “on the mend”.

“Long way to go but I’m in the right place,” she also wrote. “Once I’m able to leave hospital I’m extremely grateful I get to go home and give my 2 little ones the best hugs!”

Adlington has one son, Albie, with Mr Parsons, who she married two years ago.

A daughter, Summer, was born during her marriage to Harry Needs.

She has also appeared on reality TV shows including Celebrity MasterChef, I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of here! and The Jump.