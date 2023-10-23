Paddington In Peru UK release date set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Paddington In Peru UK release date set

By Press Association
Paddington In Peru will come out in November next year (StudioCanal & Heyday Films)
Paddington In Peru will be coming to UK cinemas on November 8 2024, StudioCanal and Heyday Films have announced.

The production companies also revealed that previously announced cast member Rachel Zegler has been replaced due to the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike, which has seen a host of US actors take to the picket lines in recent months.

Spanish actress Carla Tous has replaced Zegler in the role of Gina Cabot, while This Is Going To Hurt actor Ben Whishaw returns alongside Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton in the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

Other cast members include Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Mortimer as Mrs Brown, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, The Crown’s Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother, Dame Julie Walters as Mrs Bird, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown and Hot Fuzz actor Jim Broadbent as Mr Gruber.

Mortimer has replaced Made In Dagenham actress Sally Hawkins, who starred as Mrs Brown in the first two films.

Speaking about the film, director Dougal Wilson said: “It’s been a joy and an honour to shoot Paddington In Peru with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been blessed with such a lovely group of people, many of whom have returned to the world of this beloved bear.

“We are also delighted to have welcomed Emily, Olivia, Antonio and Carla to the Paddington family.”

Paddington 2 Premiere – London
Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Hugh Grant attending the Paddington 2 premiere at BFI Southbank, London, in 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Paddington In Peru is based on the series of children’s stories written by British author Michael Bond about a bear from Peru who wears a red hat and blue coat and has an affinity for marmalade sandwiches.

The third Paddington film follows the bear as he journeys to Peru, returning to visit Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown family in tow an adventure ensues that takes the group through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Filming has taken place in London, Peru and Colombia and the movie is produced by Heyday Films and developed by StudioCanal.