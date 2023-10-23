Paddington In Peru UK release date set

Paddington In Peru will be coming to UK cinemas on November 8 2024, StudioCanal and Heyday Films have announced.

The production companies also revealed that previously announced cast member Rachel Zegler has been replaced due to the ongoing Sag-Aftra strike, which has seen a host of US actors take to the picket lines in recent months.

Spanish actress Carla Tous has replaced Zegler in the role of Gina Cabot, while This Is Going To Hurt actor Ben Whishaw returns alongside Harry Potter’s Imelda Staunton in the respective voices of Paddington and Aunt Lucy.

How many days are there until November 8th 2024? I'm already looking forward to watching our latest adventures on the big screen. #PaddingtonInPeru — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) October 23, 2023

Other cast members include Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville as Henry Brown, Mary Poppins Returns actress Emily Mortimer as Mrs Brown, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas as Hunter Cabot, The Crown’s Olivia Colman as The Reverend Mother, Dame Julie Walters as Mrs Bird, Madeleine Harris as Judy Brown, Samuel Joslin as Jonathan Brown and Hot Fuzz actor Jim Broadbent as Mr Gruber.

Mortimer has replaced Made In Dagenham actress Sally Hawkins, who starred as Mrs Brown in the first two films.

Speaking about the film, director Dougal Wilson said: “It’s been a joy and an honour to shoot Paddington In Peru with such a wonderful and talented cast and crew.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have been blessed with such a lovely group of people, many of whom have returned to the world of this beloved bear.

“We are also delighted to have welcomed Emily, Olivia, Antonio and Carla to the Paddington family.”

Hugh Bonneville, Julie Walters and Hugh Grant attending the Paddington 2 premiere at BFI Southbank, London, in 2017 (Matt Crossick/PA)

Paddington In Peru is based on the series of children’s stories written by British author Michael Bond about a bear from Peru who wears a red hat and blue coat and has an affinity for marmalade sandwiches.

The third Paddington film follows the bear as he journeys to Peru, returning to visit Aunt Lucy, who now resides at the Home for Retired Bears.

With the Brown family in tow an adventure ensues that takes the group through the Amazon rainforest and up to the mountain peaks of Peru.

Filming has taken place in London, Peru and Colombia and the movie is produced by Heyday Films and developed by StudioCanal.