Home Entertainment TV & Film

Amanda Abbington departs Strictly Come Dancing after missing Saturday’s show

By Press Association
Amanda Abbington has left this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)
Amanda Abbington has left this year’s Strictly Come Dancing (Ian West/PA)

Actress Amanda Abbington has left the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing competition, it has been announced.

The 49-year-old pulled out of the live show on Saturday night “due to medical reasons”, however it was announced she could “return the following week” alongside her professional partner Giovanni Pernice according to protocols of the show.

On Monday, presenter and singer Fleur East confirmed the Sherlock star had exited the show while presenting Strictly spin off series It Takes Two on BBC Two.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023
Amanda Abbington has starred in shows including Sherlock (Belinda Jiao/PA)

East, 35, read aloud a statement from a Strictly spokesperson which said: “Amanda Abbington is unable to continue in Strictly Come Dancing and has decided to withdraw from the competition.

“The show wishes her all the best for the future.”

A compilation played of Abbington’s best moments on the dancing show after East said: “Let’s remind ourselves of Amanda’s time on Strictly.”

After the clip played, the presenter added: “Amanda, we are sending you all of our love.”

Elsewhere on the BBC Two show, comedian Eddie Kadi and professional dance partner Karen Hauer discussed their departure from the show after they were voted out during Sunday’s pre-recorded episode on BBC One.

The BBC Press Office released the official statement announcing Abbington’s exit on X, formerly Twitter.

Offering Abbington his well wishes, dance professional Pernice uploaded a photo of the pair wearing Christmas outfits to his Instagram page.

The post read: “Amanda ..I am so sad we can’t continue but I am proud of what we achieved and I am sending you so much love.”

In her last appearance on the show, Abbington scored 31 for a quick-footed foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac with judge Motsi Mabuse saying she enjoyed that they took the time to show the “beauty of the movement”.

In the second week of Strictly she had wowed the judges with complex-looking lifts and a handstand when she dazzled in a sparkly dress and performed the salsa to a song by Gloria Estefan with her partner Pernice.

During movie week she scored 30 points for her “magical” Bridget Jones-inspired rumba to Out Of Reach by Gabrielle.

Abbington played Mary Watson in BBC series Sherlock and has appeared in other TV series that include Inside No 9, Mr Selfridge and After You’ve Gone.