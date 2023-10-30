EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo back in the soap after seven years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo back in the soap after seven years

By Press Association
Matt Di Angelo is back on EastEnders as Dean Wicks (BBC)
Matt Di Angelo has returned to EastEnders to reprise his role as Dean Wicks after seven years.

The 36-year-old actor has also had stints on historical series Borgia and crime show Hustle as well as competing on Strictly Come Dancing.

On Monday, the BBC announced that episodes will see Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) in “horror” as Dean returns to Albert Square to work as the Beale family’s new business partner.

Dean is the son of Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) and brother of Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) who had a rape storyline involving Mick’s wife Linda (Kellie Bright) in 2014.

He then left Walford after facing a backlash from his family in 2016.

Di Angelo said: “In all honesty, he doesn’t want to come back to Walford. He’s sort of forced back there because his daughter, Jade is very ill.

British Soap Awards 2017 – Manchester
Dean is the new business partner of Iean Beale, played by Adam Woodyatt (Matt Crossick/PA)

“She has cystic fibrosis and needs a transplant, which has to be done at the hospital nearby.

“Dean has to live there so he’s on call for her appointments and in case the transplant comes through, and they need to move fast.

“He’s reluctant because he knows the repercussions of returning, but ultimately, he has to help his family.

“Dean also needs to make a living whilst he’s there, so he’s invested in a new business, which will be revealed as Cindy (Michelle Collins) and Ian’s (Adam Woodyatt) new pie and mash shop, Beale’s Eels.”

Jade Green is the daughter of Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) and Dean from a brief relationship.

The soap said his return will bring drama to Linda as well as her family, friends and neighbours as Dean protests his innocence to anybody who will listen.

Di Angelo said: “It felt like the right time for me, but also for Dean. When Mick was alive, Dean wouldn’t have dared to come back to the Square because there’s no way Mick would have stood for it.

“Rightly so, because what Dean did to Linda is unforgiveable and even his parents Shirley and Buster turned their backs on him.

“But now Mick’s dead, I think it’s opened up that door to allow Dean to return as Linda doesn’t have him there to back her up. Without Mick, Dean can twist the narrative, and he has more chance of getting away with it.”

Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer
Linda and Mick Carter actors Kellie Bright and Danny Dyer (Yui Mok/PA)

Prior to him leaving, Dean was acquitted off-screen for his attempted rape of Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons) after pleading not guilty and did not appear to take any responsibility for his action’s against Linda.

Di Angelo said: “With Dean, it’s hard to know whether he accepts the fact that he raped Linda or whether he is so blind to his actions that he doesn’t think he’s done anything wrong.

“You watch him, and you think, ‘How can he be so deluded?’ But I guess my job as an actor is to try and pick apart his inner psyche to see whether, deep down, he accepts that he’s raped Linda.

“I don’t think his opinion has changed since we last saw him, and I think that the time that’s passed has only convinced him of his position. That’s what is so complex about him.”

He also said that fans will have to wait until Christmas to find out if it is Dean’s body on the floor following a flashforward episode that hinted at the death.

Di Angelo also said he is looking forward to working with “old friends” like Natalie Cassidy (Sonia Fowler) and Lacey Turner (Stacey Slater) along with “really great guy” Woodyatt.