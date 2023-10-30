Censoriousness producing chilling effect on comedies, says Graham Linehan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Censoriousness producing chilling effect on comedies, says Graham Linehan

By Press Association
Father Ted creator Graham Linehan (Niall Carson/PA)
Bafta-winning writer Graham Linehan has said he feels there has been a “chilling effect” on comedies due to a “sudden atmosphere of censoriousness”.

The Father Ted creator, 55, who also wrote TV sitcoms The IT Crowd and Black Books, has faced a backlash in recent years for being a vocal critic of the trans rights movement.

Speaking about the success of his shows in an interview for the Telegraph Book Club, he said: “I think everyone’s beginning to realise, it was a kind of (the) golden years for British comedy.

“And I’m getting a bit nervous now that this kind of wealth of comedy that we might not see again for a while, because of the sudden atmosphere of censoriousness and what you might call a kind of ‘psychotic politeness’ that means that you’re not allowed to make fun of anyone.”

Graham Linehan
He added: “I think there’s definitely a chilling effect, you know by the lack of good comedies in the last five years. There’s very few strong ones.”

Linehan said it would be “impossible” to make a show like the 1980s sitcom The Young Ones, which followed four dissimilar students, as he does not feel you could talk about social issues.

He said: “These people take themselves so terribly seriously. You simply wouldn’t be allowed. You’d be entering into a lot of these third rail issues that you’re not allowed to talk about – the trans issue, race issues. You’d have to speak about these things.

“But I think now that if someone comes up with an idea, with the same kind of anarchic quality, the same kind of desire to grapple with the reality of what it’s like to be young in the UK at the moment, you wouldn’t be allowed to do it.

“I mean, not allowed to do it, it wouldn’t occur to you to do it because you just wouldn’t be able to imagine it getting off.”

During the interview with The Telegraph’s associate editor, Camilla Tominey, she pointed out that his hit series Father Ted has remained popular due to its “gentle nature” humour, to which he agreed.

“We always felt if everyone’s doing one type of thing, do the opposite and it will stand out and that’s what we always did,” he said.

“And we just thought if every other character in sitcoms at that time were cynical and rude and we had characters who would say ‘feck’ instead of the bad word because they’re so polite and they’re so innocent.

“And there was something about that, that just allowed us to stand out from everybody.”

Graham Norton Show – London
Linehan has recently released a book titled Tough Crowd: How I Made And Lost A Career In Comedy, which is billed as an “emotionally charged memoir” that details the so-called unravelling of his career after he “championed an unfashionable cause”.

The book features positive reviews from IT Crowd star Richard Ayoade and TV presenter Jonathan Ross on its front cover.

Both received a backlash online for their reviews, which saw Ayoade describe the memoir as an “extraordinary and chilling portrayal of cancel culture”, while chat show host Ross said it was a “compelling and unflinchingly honest” memoir.

Linehan said: “I would never have expected Richard, especially, to say anything because Richard has never really been a political player, he doesn’t opine on Twitter about the issues of the day.

“So I was enormously grateful for him to kind of come out like that and give a bit of support.

“And Jonathan as well, Jonathan’s always been just so decent and lovely and one of the few people who actually sees what it’s like to go through something like what I’ve gone through, I’ll always be grateful to them.”

The book’s release comes after two venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe refused to host his comedy show this year.

Leith Arches said the decision to cancel the booking was because his views did not “align” with their overall values.

Linehan, who has won five Bafta awards as well as a lifetime achievement award, hosted his comedy routine outside the Scottish Parliament in an open air show.