The Legend Of Zelda to be turned into live-action film

A live-action film of video game The Legend Of Zelda is set to be developed, Nintendo has announced.

The movie will be produced by renowned video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, of the Spider-Man trilogy, and directed by Wes Ball – who was the film-maker on The Maze Runner trilogy.

Using the official Nintendo Twitter page, Mr Miyamoto said: “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film, with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production.

“It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

In a statement, Nintendo said the film will be co-financed alongside Sony Pictures, which will take over its worldwide cinema distribution.

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” it added.

It comes after Japanese video game giant Nintendo reported an 18% rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year – with its The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game helping to boost results.

The latest game in the hit action-adventure series, which was released in May, sold 19.5 million units worldwide.

The Legend Of Zelda was first released in Japan in February 1986.