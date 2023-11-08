The Legend Of Zelda to be turned into live-action film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The Legend Of Zelda to be turned into live-action film

By Press Association
The Legend Of Zelda is set to be turned into a live-action film (Jae C Hong/AP)
The Legend Of Zelda is set to be turned into a live-action film (Jae C Hong/AP)

A live-action film of video game The Legend Of Zelda is set to be developed, Nintendo has announced.

The movie will be produced by renowned video game designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, of the Spider-Man trilogy, and directed by Wes Ball – who was the film-maker on The Maze Runner trilogy.

Using the official Nintendo Twitter page, Mr Miyamoto said: “I have been working on the live-action film of The Legend Of Zelda for many years now with Avi Arad-san, who has produced many mega-hit films.

“I have asked Avi-san to produce this film with me, and we have now officially started the development of the film, with Nintendo itself heavily involved in the production.

“It will take time until its completion, but I hope you look forward to seeing it.”

In a statement, Nintendo said the film will be co-financed alongside Sony Pictures, which will take over its worldwide cinema distribution.

“By getting deeply involved in the movie production with the aim to put smiles on everyone’s faces through entertainment, Nintendo will continue its efforts to produce unique entertainment and deliver it to as many people as possible,” it added.

It comes after Japanese video game giant Nintendo reported an 18% rise in net profit for the first half of the financial year – with its The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom game helping to boost results.

The latest game in the hit action-adventure series, which was released in May, sold 19.5 million units worldwide.

The Legend Of Zelda was first released in Japan in February 1986.