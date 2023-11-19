Ambridge ‘breathes sigh of relief’ as The Archers villain Rob Titchener dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Ambridge ‘breathes sigh of relief’ as The Archers villain Rob Titchener dies

By Press Association
Helen, played by Louiza Patikas, and Rob, played by Timothy Watson (Pete Dadds/BBC/PA)
The Archers villain Rob Titchener is revealed to have died in the latest episode of the long-running radio soap.

In Sunday’s episode of the BBC Radio 4 show, listeners heard Helen Archer receive news of her former partner’s death via a text from his brother Miles.

Rob and Helen were the central figures in The Archers’ high-profile domestic abuse storyline that aired between 2013 and 2016.

The text, read out by Helen’s brother Tom Archer, revealed that Rob had died at 9.09pm on Saturday.

Following the news, Helen remarked that she did not know whether to cry, laugh or throw up.

Over the past few weeks listeners of the show have heard about Rob’s mental and physical deterioration.

Speaking on what it has been like to voice Rob, actor Timothy Watson said: “Being inside Rob Titchener’s head over the last 11 years hasn’t always been the most comfortable place to be.

“But I’m immensely proud of having been part of such a powerful storyline and have loved every minute of my time with the wonderful Ambridge family, cast and production team alike. I shall miss them all terribly.”

Jeremy Howe, editor of The Archers, added: “Ambridge breathes a sigh of relief tonight as one of its most notorious villains is laid to rest.

“It’s been a privilege to work on a storyline which has had such great impact, and I hope Rob’s legacy will be one of increased awareness and understanding of the reality of coercive control.

“Thanks to Timothy for his brilliant performance of this complex and sinister character.”

Rob arrived in Ambridge in 2013 and shortly after he formed a relationship with Helen, who he began to coercively control.

He left Ambridge after their relationship broke down and a failed attempt to kidnap their son.

He returned this summer with a brain tumour, although there was much speculation that this was a lie intended to manipulate Helen.

The Archers
The Archers’ Rob and Helen (Pete Dadds/BBC/PA)

In their relationship, Rob had abused Helen and alienated her from family and friends.

She was arrested after she stabbed Rob with a kitchen knife in their home in 2016 following a confrontation after she tried to leave him.

Following the events in Blossom Hill Cottage, the extent of Rob’s abuse was detailed during Helen’s trial at Borchester Crown Court, whilst Rob continued to manipulate people with his version of events.

A star cast of jurors, including Dame Eileen Atkins and Catherine Tate, were heard deliberating Helen’s fate at court.

In a special hour-long episode Helen was cleared of attempted murder on September 11 2016.

Following the storyline, thousands of fans made donations to women’s charity Refuge, which supports victims and their children fleeing from domestic abuse.