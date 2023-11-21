John Barnes ponders I’m A Celeb stint after Christmas chocolate advert rap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

John Barnes ponders I’m A Celeb stint after Christmas chocolate advert rap

By Press Association
John Barnes can be heard rapping in the music video (Quality Street/PA)
John Barnes can be heard rapping in the music video (Quality Street/PA)

John Barnes has floated the idea of joining I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! after rekindling his rap career in a festive chocolate advert 33 years after the release of World In Motion.

The former England footballer features in a music video in collaboration with Quality Street in which he raps about the brand’s move from plastic to recyclable paper wrappers – an opportunity Barnes told the PA news agency he “jumped at”.

It is the latest entry to sports pundit Barnes’s rap career after the Anfield Rap, released by members of Liverpool FC in 1988, and his appearance in New Order’s 1990 England World Cup song World in Motion.

In the new music video, Barnes can be heard rapping: “Keep it simple, keep it sweet, recycle your Quality Street” and showing off his dance moves while wearing a Toffee Penny medallion and multi-coloured shell suit.

Man looking inside box
Barnes said Quality Street is a favourite in his household (Quality Street/PA)

Barnes told PA: “It was fun and something to be taken with a pinch of salt.

“I don’t know if you remember the P Diddy and Biggie Smalls video – Mo Money Mo Problems – where they had on shell suits and it was in a multi-coloured room – it’s kind of a take on that.

“It’s an interesting one because you don’t normally associate rap with Christmas, but when they offered me the chance to do it, I just jumped at it.”

Man standing and looking ahead
Barnes donned a shell suit for the ad (Quality Street/PA)

With the latest series of I’m A Celebrity on screens as the festive period begins, Barnes said he would consider taking the plunge in the Australian jungle – which would follow his 2018 appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.

“I remember a couple of years ago in lockdown there was a possibility, but it didn’t come off, particularly when it went to about half-an-hour from my house in north Wales,” Barnes said.

“Of course, it’s something I would consider doing if I had the time because I would eat anything and I like talking and arguing, but it will be interesting to see how Nigel Farage gets on.

“I didn’t see it last night because I was in Scotland, but I can imagine that there will be a few fireworks.”

Man holding box
John Barnes raps in the song about how Quality Street wrappers can be recycled (Quality Street/PA)

Reflecting on his 1988 Liverpool rap, Barnes said he also donned a shell suit and similarly to his latest rap, it was “a bit of a laugh and a joke”.

“This video and the 1988 one were both very tongue in cheek,” he said.

Barnes said getting to perform a rap and be part of something festive was a “marriage made in heaven”, and he revealed his family are expected to dress in matching pyjamas and sing carols this Christmas.

“My wife starts getting ready for Christmas around September, but I don’t let her put anything up in the house until November,” he said.

“My wife’s favourite time of the year is Christmas – we’ve got three Christmas trees up already.”