Claire Sweeney: I signed up for Dancing On Ice to battle menopause anxieties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Claire Sweeney: I signed up for Dancing On Ice to battle menopause anxieties

By Press Association
Claire Sweeney said she wanted to challenge herself (Matt Crossick/PA)
Claire Sweeney said she wanted to challenge herself (Matt Crossick/PA)

Claire Sweeney has said she wanted to battle the “vulnerabilities and anxieties” that came with menopause by signing up for Dancing On Ice.

The soap star, 52, will join famous faces including Olympian Eddie “The Eagle” Edwards, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford when the show returns to ITV next year.

Explaining why she said yes to the show, she told Prima magazine: “I wanted to challenge myself.

Claire Sweeney
Claire Sweeney said she wanted to challenge herself (Prima UK/PA)

“You get little vulnerabilities and anxieties with menopause and you start to lose your bottle as you get older, so I want to conquer some fears and get my confidence and chutzpah back.

“It’s going to be good for me. When I stepped on to the ice for the first time, I had this feeling of euphoria. It was such an adrenaline rush, I loved it – how great at 52 years of age.”

However, training has not been without difficulty and Sweeney admitted she took a tumble in front of judges Jane Torvill and Christopher Dean the first time she stepped on the ice.

She said: “The first time I went on the ice, Torvill and Dean were standing in the middle of this huge rink and there were cameras everywhere.

Dancing On Ice 2023
Sweeney took a tumble in front of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“I’d got a blow-dry and was wearing bright blue because I thought it would stand out, but as I got on the ice I went flying, landed on my wrist and hurt it.

“I thought, ‘If I can carry on with everyone looking at me, that will be a big accomplishment’, so I got back up and kept skating for half an hour and was so proud of myself.

“Then I glanced in the mirror in the dressing room and saw that my leggings had ripped and my bum had been hanging out the whole time.”

The Coronation Street star, who is single, also said she does not mourn the absence of a relationship in her life.

(Prima UK)

She said: “There’s no void in my life. I’m not going to compromise, and I’m not afraid to be on my own.

“I get all the attention I want on stage. I get all the love I need from my son.

“My grandma met the love of her life when she was 86. If it means waiting until that time to get the right one, then so be it.”

Read the full interview in Prima’s January 2024 issue, on sale now.