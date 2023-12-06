Actors approve ‘enormous victory’ deal to formally end Hollywood strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Actors approve ‘enormous victory’ deal to formally end Hollywood strike

By Press Association
Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher, with national executive director and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Richard Vogel/AP)
The US union of actors has hailed an “enormous victory” as the deal that ended the months-long Hollywood strike was officially ratified, with members voting overwhelmingly in favour.

The walkout by the Sag-Aftra union lasted 118 days and brought Hollywood to a standstill, halting productions on film and television shows around the world.

The Sag-Aftra strike ended on November 9 when a tentative agreement was reached between the union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP).

The deal has now been ratified by union members, with 78% voting in favour of the contract.

A statement from Sag-Aftra president Fran Drescher and chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland said: “Today we close out one of the most important chapters in recent entertainment industry history.

“The 2023 TV/Theatrical Contracts have officially been ratified by Sag-Aftra members by a vote of 78.33% to 21.67%, with a turnout of 38.15%.

“This contract is an enormous victory for working performers, and it marks the dawning of a new era for the industry. Getting to this point was truly a collective effort.

“With the ratification of this agreement, Sag-Aftra members will receive unprecedented wage escalation, significantly improved streaming compensation, and the first-ever crucial protections around the use of artificial intelligence technology.”

The strike began on July 14 with disputes over pay and the threat of AI at the forefront of concerns.

Crabree-Ireland has previously said the issue of AI prompted a “very serious fight” with the Hollywood studios over the use of “synthetic fake performers”.

The deal now specifies compensation has to equate to the amount of work that would have been done by the actor, while companies have to get the consent of performers to use their facial features as part of the creation of any synthetic elements.

The actors’ strike came at the same time as the Writers Guild of America (WGA) action which was resolved in September, as the union agreed to a deal with studio bosses after 146 days on the picket line.