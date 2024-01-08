Barbie becomes biggest home entertainment movie of 2023 in UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Barbie becomes biggest home entertainment movie of 2023 in UK

By Press Association
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)
America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive for the European premiere of Barbie (Ian West/PA)

Barbie has become the the biggest selling home entertainment movie of 2023 in the UK, according to the British Association For Screen Entertainment (Base).

The Greta Gerwig directed film, starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend Ken, sold more than 700,000 units across disc and digital, as calculated by The Official Charts Company.

The film became a box office hit following its release in July and according to Warner Bros, the studio that made it, the movie generated more than £95 million at the UK box office.

Second to Barbie was Keanu Reeves fronted film John Wick: Chapter 4 which was the biggest rental title of the year with 306,000 sales from video on demand (VoD) and 388,000 sales across disc and electronic sell-through.

The third biggest title with 648,000 sales across home entertainment was The Super Mario Bros. Movie which topped the official children’s video chart of 2023.

Following this with 560,000 digital and physical ownership transactions was Avatar: The Way Of Water, which premiered in 2022, 13 years on from the first Avatar, released in 2009.

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, released in 2022 and starring Dame Emma Thompson as Miss Trunchbull, came fifth.

Elsewhere, Game Of Thrones prequel House Of The Dragon season one ruled the roost for the second year running in the television charts, taking the the top spot from The Last Of Us season one.

Barbie European premiere and photocall – London
Margot Robbie at the photocall for Barbie, at the London Eye (Ian West/PA)

Liz Bales, chief executive of Base said: “It’s genuinely wonderful to see the volume of units purchased and the range of titles in 2023’s top five UK buy, rent and own Home Entertainment chart, as it perfectly demonstrates the convenience and breadth of this part of the Home Entertainment offering, and how much consumers value that.

“Audiences can control when and where they watch the films, TV shows and special interest programming they love, in a completely complimentary way to the SVoD services they invest in, which is shown in those fantastic final week figures of 2023: Home Entertainment titles were bought, downloaded and rented nearly one million times across digital and physical in that week alone, in addition to the multiple SVoD and linear TV options.

“When we look back at 2023, and the resurgence of HMV in particular, which opened 24 new stores in the UK, and with 38 stores in total, we can see that servicing the fans, and the appetite for physical releases on the UK high street, as well as an incredibly healthy EST and rental market, is incredibly important.”