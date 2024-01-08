Christopher Nolan named best director at Golden Globes

Christopher Nolan has been named best director at the Golden Globes for the first time after six nominations.

The British filmmaker was recognised for his work on Oppenheimer, about the father of the atomic bomb.

The director collected the award on stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, saying: “The only time I have only ever been on this stage before was accepting one of these on behalf of our dear friend Heath Ledger (the late actor who starred in his film The Dark Knight) and that was complicated and challenging for me.

A ⭐️ golden ⭐️ moment for Christopher Nolan who wins Best Director – Motion Picture for Oppenheimer! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UsKeRchPcq — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

“In the middle of speaking, Robert Downey Jr caught my eye and gave me a look of love and support, the same look he is giving me now, the same love and support he’s shown so many people in our community over so many years.

“I thought it would be simpler accepting for myself, but as a director of course I accept on behalf of (everyone), as directors we bring people together, we try and get them to bring their best.”

Succession stars Keiran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen were among the early winners in the TV categories at the Golden Globes.

And the Golden Globe for Best Television Male Actor – Drama Series goes to… Kieran Culkin in Succession! ✨🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/66NOeE2t9t — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

Culkin won the best performance by a male actor in a TV series drama for his role as Roman Roy in Succession, defeating co-stars Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

“I was nominated for a Golden Globe like 20 years ago and when that moment passed, I sort of remember thinking I’m never going to be back in this room again,” the 41-year-old said.

“But thanks to Succession I’ve been in here a couple of times, I accepted I would never be on the stage so this is a nice moment. Suck it Pedro (Pascal), sorry, mine.”

Macfadyen won the supporting actor Globe for his performance of Tom Wambsgans, saying: “I just adored every second playing the weird and wonderful human grease stain that is Tom Wambsgans.

📺 💫 Matthew Macfadyen accepts the award for Best Supporting Male Actor – Television at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/qPHgQf58Kt — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 8, 2024

“Tom Wambsgans CEO, I should say, God help us.”

Elsewhere, Elizabeth Debicki won her first Golden Globe for her role as Diana, Princess of Wales, in The Crown.

The Australian actress, 33, dedicated the award to her godmother who “left us too quickly” and thanked her “pretend children” who play Prince William and Prince Harry on the show.

There was also triumph for Beef stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, who were named best actor and best actress in a limited series.

They play a duo who start a life-changing feud after a road rage incident in the Netflix series.

In the early film categories, Da’Vine Joy Randolph won the first award of the night, taking home the Golden Globe for female supporting actor for her role in The Holdovers.

She said of her character: “You have changed my life and made me feel seen and I hope I helped you find your inner Mary, because there is a little Mary in all of us.”

Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor for his role as Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer.

“I took a beta blocker so this is going to be a breeze,” the 58-year-old joked as he took to the stage to accept the prize.

The US actor thanked the cast and crew which helped them “render a God damn masterpiece” in Oppenheimer, as he picked up his third Golden Globe gong.