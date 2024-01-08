Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy – the Irish star known for brooding roles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Golden Globe winner Cillian Murphy – the Irish star known for brooding roles

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Cillian Murphy at the Golden Globes (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who has won acclaim for his dark, brooding roles and his piercing blue eyes, has been named best actor in a drama at the Golden Globes for his role in Oppenheimer.

Born in Cork in 1976, his breakthrough role came in 2002 with the Danny Boyle film 28 Days Later, playing a bicycle courier who awakens from a coma to discover the accidental release of a highly contagious, aggression-inducing virus has caused the breakdown of society.

He showed his darker side as a domestic terrorist in the 2005 thriller Red Eye, and also had turns in Breakfast On Pluto, the Irish war drama The Wind That Shakes the Barley and science fiction thriller Sunshine, which reunited him with Boyle.

SHOWBIZ Bono
Cillian Murphy at the Irish premiere of Breakfast on Pluto in 2006 (Julien Behal/PA)

He first collaborated with director Christopher Nolan in 2005, as Scarecrow in Batman Begins, a role he reprised in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises. He also appeared in Nolan’s films Inception and Dunkirk but it is his work with Nolan on Oppenheimer, playing father of the atomic bomb, J Robert Oppenheimer, that has brought him the most critical acclaim.

The film is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and Martin J Sherwin.

The film chronicles his studies, his career, his direction of the Manhattan Project during World War II, and his eventual fall from grace after his 1954 security hearing.

Golden Globe Awards
Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer (Universal Pictures)

Murphy was immediately touted as a potential Oscar winner for his performance as the conflicted theoretical physicist and he has said of the man he played: “We’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world now. We’re all living in the nuclear age that he created.”

Collecting his gong at the Golden Globes ceremony, he said: “I knew the first time I walked on a Chris Nolan set it was different.

“I could tell by the level of vigour, focus, the level of dedication and the complete lack of seating options for actors.”

He paid tribute to their collaboration of “20 years and six fecking pictures”, before thanking his co-stars for “carrying me and holding me through this movie”.

He also paid tribute to his fellow nominees, which included Saltburn’s Barry Keoghan and All Of Us Strangers’ Andrew Scott, saying: “If you’re Irish or not, you’re all legends and I salute you.”

On the small screen Murphy won legions of fans for his performance as gangster Tommy Shelby in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, which debuted in 2013.

He plays the leader of a Birmingham crime family in the aftermath of World War I.

Murphy is married to the artist Yvonne McGuinness and the couple share two children.