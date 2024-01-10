Jacob Elordi and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor among Bafta rising star nominees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Jacob Elordi and Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor among Bafta rising star nominees

By Press Association
Phoebe Dynevor has been named as a Bafta rising star nominee (Yui Mok/PA)
Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi and Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor are among five Bafta rising star nominees for 2024.

The Bear star Ayo Edebiri, How To Have Sex actress Mia McKenna-Bruce and Talk To Me’s Sophie Wilde are the other contenders named during a press conference at the Savoy Hotel in London on Wednesday.

Australian-born actor Elordi has recently starred in Saltburn, a thriller about high society, and as Elvis Presley in Sofia Coppola’s biographical drama about the famous musician’s ex-wife, Priscilla.

TAG Heuer Carrera 60th Anniversary Party
Jacob Elordi, known for Saltburn, The Kissing Booth and Euphoria, is one of five nominees for the Bafta rising star award (Jeff Moore/PA)

The 26-year-old, also known for Netflix romance trilogy The Kissing Booth, said he is “deeply honoured” to be recognised.

His forthcoming projects include a Second World War series, based on Richard Flanagan’s Booker-winning novel, The Narrow Road To The Deep North, and Oh Canada, also starring Hollywood stars Uma Thurman and Richard Gere.

Dynevor, 28, is best known for Netflix’s Bridgerton, in which she plays Daphne, who has a romance with the Duke of Hastings (Rege-Jean Page) in the first season.

She has gone on to star in Netflix finance psychological thriller, Fair Play, about a relationship between co-workers, biopics The Colour Room and Bank Of Dave, and is set to appear alongside Zoey Deutch in Anniversary.

Dynevor said her nod is “a testament to the hard work of the entire team on Fair Play who brought this film to life”.

The English actress added: “I am truly grateful for this recognition and excited to continue challenging myself with new roles and projects.”

Edebiri, 28, who is in 2023 teen comedy Bottoms about a fight club started to find romance, said it is “wonderful and humbling to receive this nomination”.

BAFTA EE Rising Star Award 2024
Mia McKenna-Bruce, Sophie Wilde and Phoebe Dynevor have all been nominated for this year’s Bafta rising star award (Yui Mok/PA)

The American comedian, writer and producer won a Golden Globe for best television female actor in a musical or comedy series as young chef Sydney Adamu opposite Jeremy Allen White in Hulu hit The Bear and has been nominated for an Emmy for the same role.

“It’s the greatest privilege to tell stories and make people laugh,” she said. “I know I’m in esteemed company and this means the world.”

McKenna-Bruce has received a rising star nomination off the back of her critically-acclaimed performance in Molly Manning-Walker’s coming-of-age film How To Have Sex.

She has already scooped the best lead performance prize at the British Independent Film Awards (Bifa) for the Greece-set film about a teenage holiday.

British Independent Film Awards ceremony – London
Mia McKenna-Bruce won the best lead performance prize at the British Independent Film Awards (Jeff Moore/PA)

Manning-Walker is also known for Netflix’s Persuasion and BBC series The Dumping Ground and Tracy Beaker Returns.

The 26-year-old British actress said: “To hear that I now stand amongst the past and present nominees is surreal and a total dream come true. I am so very grateful. Thank you to the jury.”

Wilde said she is “so very excited and grateful” for her nomination and happy that horror film Talk To Me, about students who mess around with a hand that can possess people, is being recognised.

The 26-year-old Australian has also been in BBC drama You Don’t Know Me, ITVX’s Henry Fielding adaptation of Tom Jones and Netflix teen comedy Everything Now.

– Voting is now open at http://ee.co.uk/Bafta and the winner will be announced at the 2024 Bafta Film Awards in February.